"It's not just a call... It's a warning." While fans were knocked out with the second trailer for The Batman from DC Fandome this weekend, in TV land, Warner Bros. is making sure the news is out with a new TV spot. I've seen the trailer a few times, and it looks as though fans and naysayers alike are going to embrace our new Caped Crusader. Check it out!

When The Batman trailer #2 dropped this weekend, you saw plenty of eyebrows raised from the 'Sparkle Batman' camp. The trailer has the darkness, the mystery, the action, and, in my very humble opinion, a highly competent and compelling Bruce Wayne. It might be that I missed the Twilight movies, but I just see a young Bruce Wayne on his path to vengeance, and I'm pumped! If you didn't tune in to DC Fandome, here's the latest trailer.

Paul Dano's Riddler is only revealed in his voice and a view of his back, and he's completely menacing! The Batmobile taking a flying leap through the wall of flames, which we also saw in the stunning 4K trailer for The Batman, coupled with the upside down perspective of the driver as Batman approaches, I'm in! They don't reveal Zoë Kravitz in full Catwoman action, but you can tell she's ready to scrap!

The official release reads, "From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot."

"Reeves (The Planet of the Apes franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the Planet of the Apes films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers."

"The director's behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (Dune, Lion); Reeves' Planet of the Apes production designer, James Chinlund, and editor, William Hoy; editor Tyler Nelson (Rememory); and Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, Little Women, Anna Karenina). The music is by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Star Wars films, Up)." The film is set to open in theaters March 4, 2022.