Great fan art often gives fans a glimpse at things they are unlikely to see come to fruition on the big screen. Whether it be all of the live-action depictions of Batman together, or Keanu Reeves as Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider (okay, that has a slight chance of actually happening), the likelihood of this new piece of artwork coming to life is extremely low. It portrays The Batman Robert Pattinson as a very different version of the Dark Knight, specifically The Batman Who Laughs.

"#robertpattinson as The Batman Who Laughs. Would you all like to see a live action adaptation of TBWL? #Batman #darkknightsmetal #thebatmanwholaughs."

The artwork has Robert Pattinson sporting a wide, terrifying Joker smile and spiked visor, along with the leather belted costume that the alternate Batman is known for, the impressive artwork was shared to social media and has had a great response from fans of the source material.

Created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, the Batman Who Laughs is a supervillain, and the evil counterpart and alternate version of Batman within the multiverse. He is depicted as a hybrid of both Bruce Wayne aka Batman and Batman's arch-enemy the Joker and is also a member of the Dark Knights. His first appearance was in the crossover storyline Dark Nights: Metal, before receiving his own series and serving as the main antagonist in Batman/Superman in 2019 and DC Comics' Year of the Villain alongside Lex Luthor.

Much like he does as the Batman we have all grown to love, Pattinson fits nicely under this alternate cowl, and, if Warner Bros., DC and The Batman director Matt Reeves have crazy plans we are not aware of, he would certainly make a thrillingly evil alternate version of the Caped Crusader.

For now, though, Robert Pattinson is set to star as the regular, slightly more sane version of Bruce Wayne/Batman that audiences are used to in Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book caper The Batman. The movie will showcase Batman's early career during the second year of his crime-fighting vendetta and is set to focus more on the detective side of his skill set. The Batman will also feature several popular characters from the comic series, including Catwoman, Alfred Pennyworth and the Penguin. The movie stars Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson, and Peter Sarsgaard, alongside Robert Pattinson.

Production on The Batman was recently put on hold due to the current global situation. While we wait, Matt Reeves has opened up a little more about what we can expect.

"I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is. Like this guy, he's majorly struggling, and this is how he's trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn't mean that he even fully understands, you know. It's that whole idea of the shadow self and what's driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you're doing that you're unaware of."

While The Batman still has a release date of June 25, 2021, this could be subject to change if the delay lasts longer than expected. This comes to us from artist spdrmnkyxxiii Instagram account.