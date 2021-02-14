The DCEU is gearing up for some ambitious projects, from a four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League to the sequel to Aquaman, to James Gunn's upcoming soft reboot The Suicide Squad. Recently, Gunn stated that the DCEU movie he is most looking forward to is Matt Reeves' The Batman. When a fan asked on Twitter whether there was any particular reason why that is the movie that has him the most excited, James Gunn expressed his admiration for Reeves.

"Yes. @mattreevesLA is one of a handful of directors whose artistry can be seen in every film he's directed, no matter how big. His personal voice, & his humanity, have never been drowned out by commercial or corporate pressures."

Before coming on board The Batman, Reeves was best known for his reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise as an epic drama depicting a war between humanity and the super-intelligent apes they created. The movies were praised for bringing depth and humanity to non-human characters, which elicited Gunn's admiration. Interestingly, when Reeves previously spoke about what drew him to make a film about Batman, he mentioned that it is the Caped Crusader's inherent humanity as a normal non-superpowered person that interests him.

"He isn't a superhero in the traditional sense. He might have a cape, but he can't fly. He's like you and me. But if he has a superpower it's the ability to endure. And not only the ability but the kind of compulsion [to do so]. So that idea of being that driven by your past and by the things that you can't quite resolve in yourself, like, he's a very alive character. To me, to tell a version of Batman where, again, it wasn't about how he became Batman, but it's about the early days of how he is Batman and he is so far from being perfect and we see him sort of becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways. I felt like that was a way to do something that hadn't been done and that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration."

The trailer for The Batman has already got fans pumped for Reeves' new take on the mythology of the Dark Knight. The film is set to be followed up by two sequels, introducing a host of villains from the comics. Hopefully, Reeves' trilogy will go down in DCEU history as a worthy follow-up to Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman, which is on schedule to wrap soon, is directed by Matt Reeves and co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. The Batman is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.