Production on Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero movie The Batman is currently underway, and the project is reportedly on track to wrap filming this spring. Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the movie has gone through several filming delays already, resulting in a production that's gone on since early 2020. Now, Screen Daily reports that The Batman is on schedule to wrap up in March, so as long as there are no further delays.

Last March, The Batman initially moved its production to Liverpool from London with the hopes of keeping the shoot going at the start of the pandemic. It was then shut down for two weeks before Warner Bros. then put a hold on production indefinitely until it was deemed safe to resume filming. When filming picked back up in September, Pattinson tested positive for Covid-19, shutting down progress on The Batman once again. With safety protocols in place, the crew went back to works after quarantining for two weeks.

As expected, the many production delays have pushed back The Batman far from its original release date. The studio originally planned to premiere the movie on June 25 of this year, but its delays pushed it back to Oct. 1. More delays meant another big pushback as The Batman has since been moved over to premiere in March of next year. The production has been tumultuous to say the least, but comic book fans are hoping the wait will be worth it.

The Batman is a standalone movie set outside of the DCEU with no connections to Ben Affleck's version of the superhero. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie was co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight as part of a cast that also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon.

Additionally, The Batman will star Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Barry Keoghan as GCPD officer Stanley Merkel.

Set during his second year fighting crime as the Dark Knight, The Batman follows Bruce Wayne during his early years as Gotham City's savior. At this time, the city has been plagued by a series or murders by a deadly criminal known as the Riddler, who leaves mysterious clues behind at the scene of every crime. Not much else has been revealed about the plot, so it remains to be seen how the city's other supervillains will play into the story.

In August, Warner Bros. released a first look teaser at DC FanDome. It showed Pattinson both as Bruce Wayne and suited up as Batman, and the reception from fans of the Dark Knight has been mostly positive. Many fans are particularly fond of the way Pattinson's Batman declares himself to be "vengeance" after severely pummeling a criminal in Gotham.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2022. This news comes to us from Screen Daily.