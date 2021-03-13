That's a wrap on The Batman. Taking to Twitter, director Matt Reeves has revealed that the movie was on its last day of filming with an image of some items from the set placed in a bin, including a clapboard, a valentine, and an evidence folder. The #LastDay hashtag reveals that the shoot is coming to a close right on schedule, confirming recent reports that The Batman would wrap in March.

This is certainly a great day for everyone on The Batman team, as getting the movie shot has been rather painstaking. It was originally scheduled to be released in June, but the pandemic of 2020 brought about several significant production delays. That includes Pattinson himself getting diagnosed with Covid-19 while shooting the movie. Principal photography began back in January 2020, taking well over a year for Reeves and the cast and crew to reach the last day of filming.

The Batman will be set early into Bruce Wayne's crimefighting career as the Dark Knight. Along with exploring the corruption that plagues Gotham City and how it might tie to his own family, Batman must also deal with a new serial killer who taunts Batman and the GCPD with riddles left behind at the scene of his crimes.

"Look, I love Batman," Reeves said at DC FanDome last year, explaining why he took on the project. "To me, to tell a version of Batman where, again, it wasn't about how he became Batman, but it's about the early days of how he is Batman. And he is so far from being perfect and watching us sort of see him becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways. I felt like that was a way to do something that hadn't been done. And that was really what I was excited to be able to do in this iteration."

Along with Pattinson in the lead role of Bruce Wayne, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, and Barry Keoghan also star. Matt Reeves directs using a screenplay co-written by Reeves and Peter Craig.

Last August, Reeves released a The Batman teaser trailer using the footage that had been shot before the production delays. It revealed Pattinson in action, with Batman introducing himself as "vengeance" before pummeling some poor criminal mercilessly, along with a peek at several other characters and even the Batmobile. The teaser was rather well-received by DC fans, exponentially increasing the excitement people have for the movie's release.

For Batman fans, this won't be the only movie to look forward to from Warner Bros. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both set to reprise their respective versions of the superhero in The Flash movie. It has also been reported that Warner Bros. will be developing two separate Batman movie franchises, so in addition to more movies featuring Pattinson in the role, we could be seeing more of the Dark Knight in the DCEU.

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, which is just less than a year from now. Many fans had already begun the countdown with one year to go until its release. It hasn't been an easy wait, but let's hope it's all worth it. News of The Batman wrapping comes to us from Matt Reeves on Twitter.