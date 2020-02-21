Following last week's reveal of the Batsuit from the upcoming comic book movie The Batman, director Matt Reeves has now taken to social media to post a panel from a particular comic book arc that could well hint at where he is drawing inspiration from. The image is from Frank Miller's much-celebrated Batman: Year One and was accompanied by a message from the director to Bruce Wayne.

Very sweet. The panel in question is from early on in the Batman: Year One story, and depicts Bruce Wayne having returned to Gotham after years of training abroad and heading out on a recon mission into the East End, one of the worst parts of the city. He has yet to adopt his Dark Knight alter ego at this point, and is merely ruminating on the best way to fight crime in his city. Recently there were reports that The Batman would be taking place during the second year of Bruce becoming Batman, so even though the movie may not be an adaptation of Year One, or even this panel, this could still very well be a quandary that we see Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne go through.

Some of the early set photos that have been released could well corroborate the Year One inspiration, as they appear to show Bruce Wayne returning to Gotham after what is assumed to have been a long hiatus. So, though it may have been reported that the movie will not be an origin story, we may still get some flashbacks to the beginnings of Batman. It also did not go unnoticed that the Batsuit reveal was colored with a red tint, which, other than drawing comparisons to Daredevil, also happens to be the color of the Batman: Year One standard edition and deluxe edition graphic novels.

It has also long been rumored that the movie will be taking inspiration from Jeph Loeb's Batman: The Long Halloween comic book arc, so it is likely that Reeves is taking bits and pieces from various different sources, as well as using his own ideas, to create The Batman. There have even been rumors recently that Batman's brightly-colored sidekick Robin will be featuring in the movie in some capacity.

Robert Pattinson will star as the titular Dark Knight with an all-star supporting cast that will feature Golden Globe-winner Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Golden Globe-nominee Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Golden Globe-nominee Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Golden Globe-winner Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, newcomer Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, 2x Golden Globe-nominee John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Golden Globe-nominee Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

Reeves is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin. Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser will be behind the camera. This comes to us from Matt Reeves' official Twitter account.