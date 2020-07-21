While we may still have to wait for a little while before we get to see Matt Reeves' The Batman, one fan who is super excited about the movie is fellow DC director Zack Snyder. During a discussion about the DC cinematic universe and where the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League fits into things, Snyder could not help but state his enthusiasm for The Batman, and heaped praise on both the director and future Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson.

"You look at what Matt's doing with Batman. And by the way I'm super excited about that; I think he's an amazing filmmaker and I think it's going to be great, and Robert's cool."

Zack Snyder had the honor of crafting his own version of the Caped Crusader, casting Ben Affleck as a grizzled, aged version of the DC icon. This version of the character first appeared in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which Batman exchanged blows with the all-powerful Kryptonian, before going on to lead the Justice League a year later. Though the movies themselves may not have exactly been lauded by critics, Snyder and Affleck's take on Batman was well-received, with many considering it to be the best portrayal of the character ever put to screen.

The Justice League movie was, of course, fraught with difficulties behind the scenes, which has led to the upcoming release of The Snyder Cut. In an effort to bring his original vision to life, Snyder will be working with a pretty substantial budget of $20-30 million to complete his movie, which suggests there will be a lot of new material for fans to feast their eyes on. Though the principle cast will not be returning for any reshoots, the budget will be used to complete special effects.

The theatrical version of Justice League begins with the villainous Steppenwolf and his Parademons setting out to take over the Earth. However, Batman seeks the help of Wonder Woman to assemble and recruit Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to thwart this powerful new enemy. It is likely that The Snyder Cut will follow this general outline, with the Snyder version making some big changes along the way. At the very least, Snyder will now be able to end his take on Batman, and the rest of the DC heroes, the way he intended to.

Despite the Justice League dramas, Snyder sounds as excited as anyone to see The Batman, as well as what Warner Bros have in store for the rest of the DC properties. The director recently stated that The Snyder Cut will stand alone, outside of the DC continuity. "Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways," he said. "But for me, where [Justice League] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It's kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that's a good thing."

The Batman, meanwhile, is due to return to filming in the UK soon, and though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot, Reeves did reveal some time ago that the movie will take place around two years into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career and highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies.

So, Batman fans have a lot to look forward to next year. The Snyder Cut is due for release sometime in 2021 on HBO Max, with The Batman scheduled for 1 October 2021. This comes to us from Beyond The Trailer.