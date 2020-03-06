Zoe Kravitz says her Catwoman training for The Batman has been "pretty intense." The movie is currently shooting in London, but most of the cast had to be there a few months prior for pre-production training. Getting ready for a big comic book movie is a physically demanding experience for nearly everybody involved. We've already seen Robert Pattinson's stuntman crash a motorcycle, so everybody is working hard to make sure the movie is the best that it can be.

In a new interview with Roots drummer Questlove, Zoë Kravitz was asked about The Batman. The drummer specifically was curious about the training process. "It's pretty intense," Kravitz revealed. "We just started shooting a couple of weeks ago, but before that, I was in London for two months, just getting in shape, training, learning fights." Questlove then wanted to know if the actress can "fight now?" which she replied to by saying, "I can fight now." There you have it. Don't mess with Zoe Kravitz.

Anne Hathaway also had to go through some intense training when she played Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. The character has to be athletic and graceful at the same time, so dance lessons and stunt training are usually done in tandem. Zoe Kravitz didn't elaborate any further about The Batman. The movie is currently shrouded in mystery, though director Matt Reeves has done an excellent job keeping fans fed with information. Earlier this week he unveiled the new Batmobile, which received a pretty divisive response on social media, which is not really a surprise.

Matt Reeves also revealed the first screen test footage of Robert Pattinson in his Batsuit, which was also very divisive. Whatever the case may be, the director is getting ahead of The Batman's inevitable set leaks. One has to wonder if Reeves will do the same with Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, though some think we may have already gotten a tease of the character, or at least her stunt double, on a motorcycle. That has yet to be confirmed, but it was definitely a woman next to Robert Pattinson's stunt double when he crashed the bike a few weeks ago.

The Batman doesn't hit theaters until June 2021, so Matt Reeves, much like James Gunn, has a lot of time to get his movie dialed in. Summer 2021 is going to be pretty massive for DC and Warner Bros. with the latest take on the Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad hitting theaters within weeks of each other. The end of the year brings Black Adam to the big screen, so the year is looking pretty bright for the studio. Additionally, it will be the comic book fans who ultimately win when both DC and Marvel are cranking out the content for the big and small screen. You can check out the interview with Zoe Kravitz over at I Heart Radio.