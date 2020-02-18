We have been gradually getting more and more information surrounding director Matt Reeves' The Batman, with the Batsuit and a small semblance of the score hitting the internet a few days ago. Something else we know is that actress Zoe Kravitz will be donning the mantle of Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman, and she has recently opened up about her feelings towards this iconic role.

"It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you're doing yourself a disservice, it's almost like you're putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

Zoë Kravitz' star power has been steadily growing over the last few years thanks to roles in the likes of action movie masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road as well as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but her role in The Batman is sure to shoot her into the Hollywood stratosphere. Of course, this is sure to bring with it a few butterflies in the stomach, as well as the potential to find yourself in the crosshairs of the dedicated fanbase. This is something that Kravitz has been thinking about since winning the part, expressing that the role of Catwoman comes with a big dose of nervousness.

"I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that's kind of it. But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I've gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally - and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated."

The comic book genre comes with a lot of pressure, with many actors and directors in the past finding themselves targets of the more toxic side of the fanbase. She seems to have a good perspective however, deciding to ignore the fan expectation to a certain degree in order to take the role and make it her own.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman will be set in the second year of the Caped Crusader's career and feature a host of villains in this noir-infused take on the Dark Knight. The Batman is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.