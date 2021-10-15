The Batman director Matt Reeves has shared a new look at Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle ahead of the next trailer's imminent release. In previous sneak peek footage, we've gotten to see Kravitz in a black mask to signify her entrance as the newest incarnation of Catwoman. A new photo shared to Reeves' personal Twitter account clearly reveals Kravitz in character as Selina outside of her cat burglar outfit, and it's already making thousands of fans stoked to see the new footage.

Matt Reeves is also promising we'll be seeing more of Selina Kyle in the new trailer for The Batman. We can also presume the footage will show us more of co-star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight. Recently, The Batman account on Twitter shared two new posters to help promote the movie as well, and Paul Dano's Riddler can be seen taunting the Batman in one of the images.

In anticipation of the new trailer for #TheBatman during DC FanDome tomorrow, check out posters for Batman and Riddler. Tune in to #DCFanDome here: https://t.co/dxelpPvLtdpic.twitter.com/xN99HV2iaZ — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 15, 2021

It's obvious to all of us that The Batman is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies, and the tremendous excitement from fans grows stronger every day. DC FanDome this weekend will add to that exponentially with the debut of the newest trailer, coming a year after the first trailer was released at last year's event. Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz will also both be on hand to participate in a panel divulging more information about The Batman.

Matt Reeves co-wrote the screenplay for The Batman with Peter Craig. The movie is set early on into the superhero's career, after he's already been established as a vigilante in Gotham but with the caped crusader still just getting started. Hoping to put a stop to crime and corruption in the city, The Batman picks up with the superhero investigating the serial murders of a madman calling himself Riddler, who leaves clues behind at the scenes of the crimes in a manner reminiscent of the Zodiac Killer.

"I read the script," Zoë Kravitz said of getting the Catwoman role, via Another. "Then [Matt Reeves] talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn't know him well and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it's heartbreaking when you don't get them. You put a lot of energy into it. The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. [I didn't want] to read the script and say, 'I love it. I love everything about it.' Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy."

She added, "It was important to give him an idea of what it's really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we're on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that's why it happened and I got the role. Matt's a fantastic director, and he's really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I'd read the script too and they were welcomed."

The cast includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravits as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. There are reports that Farrell's Penguin will be spinning off into his own series on HBO Max along with a separate series focusing on the police of the GPD. It remains to be seen if new info will be dropped for these spinoffs at DC FanDome.

Along with The Batman, DC FanDome will include sneak peeks at other upcoming titles like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Peacemaker, The Flash, and much more. The event goes down on Saturday, Oct. 16, and can be streamed for free online. You can find out more at the official website for DC FanDome.