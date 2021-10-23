Appearing at the recent DC FanDome event, The Batman star Zoë Kravitz and director Matt Reeves have teased the evolution of the infamous villain-slash-accomplice-slash-love interest, Catwoman. Much like the Dark Knight himself, the noirish comic book movie outing will introduce an early-years version of the crusading cat burglar, building a foundation for the character before slowly allowing her to become a more familiar iteration.

"I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people," Zoë Kravitz said during DC FanDome last weekend. "But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we're telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don't want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman's life."

Kravitz will star in The Batman as Selina Kyle, the alter ego of Catwoman, a nightclub worker and cat burglar who comes into contact with the Caped Crusader while searching for her missing friend. It was important for Kravitz to craft a three-dimensional character for herself, and thus avoid simply portraying an icon or coasting on the ideas created by past portrayals. Something which will certainly make the character more endearing as she evolves into the Catwoman we all know and love (and sometimes hate).

"Because this is the foundation that we're setting right now, right?" Kravitz continued. "As we move forward and see her become Catwoman, that heart and that humanity will always be there."

Giving Selina Kyle her own story outside of Batman was equally as important to director Matt Reeves who added, "I think it was about trying to find a way... to ground her so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn't seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that's the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don't think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way."

Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, who has written the screenplay alongside Peter Craig, The Batman will reboot the DC franchise, introducing audiences to the titular superhero in his second year of fighting crime. Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne AKA Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin. These comments were made during the recent DC FanDome event.