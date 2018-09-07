The first trailer for The Beach Bum is here. Matthew McConaughey was once something of a joke and, as an actor, wasn't taken too seriously. While the man still has a very relaxed demeanor and always comes off as calm and collected, he's become a truly remarkable performer that can disappear into his various roles. In this case, that involves transforming into a burned out druggie in what looks to be a truly ridiculous, but possibly entertaining movie.

First off, this is a red-band trailer so if you're at work or somewhere sensitive, perhaps don't watch this just yet. The footage showcases Matthew McConaughey almost playing a heightened version of the stoner hippie archetype that many might have seen him as in years prior. He's like The Dude, but on acid and in a Hawaiian shirt. We see his character, who goes by the name of Moondog, wandering around encountering the various people that inhabit his life, with quite a few bizarre happenings along the way. It looks like this will be more a character piece than something where we're following a heavily defined story.

That is backed up by the movie's logline, which simply states The Beach Bum "follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog, a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules." This is evidenced by the opening shot of the trailer, when Moondog casually asks a convenience store clerk if they sell acid after purchasing a lottery ticket and a cigar. We also get a peek into his general life philosophy as he states "Life's a f****** rodeo. I'm gonna suck the nectar out of it and f*** it raw dog until the wheels come off." At the very least, we should get some memorable McConaughey quotes out of the deal.

Harmony Korine writes and directs The Beach Bum. This serves as the filmmaker's follow-up to Spring Breakers, which was released in 2013. Korine took his sweet time, but he's certainly put something interesting together during the last handful of years. The cast also includes Snoop Dogg, Julianne Moore, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron and Martin Lawrence. Jimmy Buffett is also on board and if Jimmy Buffett has to be in a movie, this seems like a pretty logical thing to stick him in. There are some low-hanging meta opportunities on that front.

Moviegoers will get a chance to see Matthew McConaughey in the real-life drama White Boy Rick, which opens in theaters next weekend. As for The Beach Bum, it was originally expected that the movie would make its way to theaters before the end of the year. However, the studio has shifted the release date to March 22, 2019. So it's quite doubtful they see this as an awards season contender. This is probably just going to be a weird and hopefully enjoyable, laid-back ride. Be sure to check out the first trailer for The Beach Bum from the Neon YouTube channel for yourself below.