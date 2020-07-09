Shudder has provided us with an exclusive clip from The Beach House. This preview of the body horror movie at the beach is creeping with death. Jeffrey A. Brown has made is directorial debut with this feature length and it looks like we'll be seeing his name a lot more in horror circles once word gets around about The Beach House. The movie arrives on Shudder today, July 9th, 2020, so make sure to give it a shot.

Among one of the few new 2020 horror movies we're getting this summer, The Beach House finds Emily and Randall escaping to a family beach house, only to find their off- season trip interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall's estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but it all takes an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it's too late.

Director Jeffrey A. Brown took a lot of influence from some classic horror movies when making The Beach House. He says, "The most effective horror movies take the time to create realistic worlds before morphing them into harrowing depictions of hell," before namedropping horror movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, and The Blair Witch Project. The director picked these movies because they "utilize naturalistic lighting, realistic settings, and well-drawn, plausible characters to support their horrifying plots." This all comes together in our exclusive clip from the Shudder movie, while playing out over the course of the entire story.

But, Jeffrey A. Brown wanted to stir the pot further. Instead of just taking the aforementioned influences, he went and added a whole new layer for The Beach House. He asks, "What if we took the naturalism of the aforementioned films and applied their aesthetic to the body horror of David Cronenberg?" He went on to add the rest of his recipe by noting "the alien invasions of John Carpenter" and "the cosmic nihilism of H.P. Lovecraft's stories."

If you can't tell already, there's a lot of horror influences going on in The Beach House and it's best to go in not knowing a whole lot about the movie. With that being said, Jeffrey A. Brown had a few goals in mind when putting the project together for a 2020 audience. There are some similarities to what's happening in the real world at the moment, and that realism was all a part of Brown's initial idea. He explains.

"The Beach House is an attempt to have a direct, honest conversation with the audience. I wanted to take what I felt was missing from horror movies and inject that into the script and production plan. My concerns about the onset of an environmental apocalypse provided the vehicle for the horror, while an interest in evolutionary science became the microbial fuel of the story."

The Beach House will surprise and possibly terrify viewers. "I love movies that shock me, hit me with a bucket of cold water, or drop an anvil on my head," says director Jeffrey A. Brown. "I don't want to have a subtle experience - I want to be taken to the ends of existence and come out on the other side with my breath taken away." With that being said, The Beach House is not for the faint of heart, so consider yourself warned. You can check out our exclusive clip from the movie above, which does not spoil anything about the movie.