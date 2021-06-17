It has taken Lord of The Rings director Peter Jackson over three years to complete his 6 hour documentary about British pop group, The Beatles, but we have now been told it will be arriving exclusively on Disney+ in three 2-hour installments over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend of November 25-27. The date was finally announced by Walt Disney Studios, WingNut Films and Apple Corps Ltd for the premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, and original series that has been directed by Jackson, who has been restoring and editing "a wealth of tremendous footage" for the project which features footage that has never been released before.

Disney executive chairman, Bob Iger said of the project, "As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson. This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can't wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world."

Peter Jackson praised the capture of the original footage, which in essence allowed him to make this documentary so many years later. "In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg's remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it's not nostalgia - it's raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you'll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible."

He continued, "I'm very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I've been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I'm very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it."

It is the first time in 50 years anyone has been allowed to access the private archives of the footage which was recorded by Linday-Hogg in January 1969. The documentary has been created from 60 hours of video footage and over 150 hours of unreleased audio, all of which has been meticulously restored during the process. The 6 hour three part series charts the Fab Four of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they work on their first live performance in two years, giving fans an insight into the writing and rehearsal process the band went through to create 14 new tracks for a planned accompanying live album that was to be released along with what would become The Beatles last ever performance as a group.

As well as featuring classic songs from the Beatles' last albums, the documentary will see that final live performance broadcast in its entirety for the first time ever. Jackson has been aided in bringing the footage to a whole new audience by producers Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde, executive producers Ken Kamins and Jeff Jones. Music has been mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, with Jabez Olssen serving as documentary editor. The documentary has been made with the full support of Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison.

The first part of the documentary premieres on Disney+ on November 25, with the following episodes streaming over consecutive days.