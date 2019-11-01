Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is collaborating with Paramount Pictures and Sister to develop The Bee Gees biopic movie. Even if you don't know the name, you've certainly heard their music, as the musical trio have sold more than 220 million records worldwide to become one of the highest-selling groups in history. The deal comes after Paramount purchased the rights on behalf of King to the Gibb family estate, which will allow them to use actual Bee Gees music for the movie. The upstart producer-financier Sister will also be on board as either a producing partner or co-financier.

Although The Bee Gees first began performing as early as 1958, the group is best known for their unique brand of music from the late '60s and early '70s. For better or for worse, the group has been credited for prolonging the disco era with their music for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Writing all of their own hits, the group later had a comeback with another resurgence in popularity in the late '80s and have since been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Some of their most well-known hits include "Tragedy," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin," and "Stayin' Alive."

The Bee Gees was formed by singing brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. In addition to their great heights, the members of the group have also been deeply affected by their share of tragedies as well. Their younger brother Andy Gibb had found success with a solo career as a teen idol, though he sadly passed away at the age of 30 from the heart condition myocarditis after a long battle with drug abuse and depression. Maurice would later die unexpectedly in 2003 after suffering from a heart attack, less than two years after releasing what would become their final album. His twin brother Robin has also since passed away, succumbing to liver and kidney failure brought on by liver cancer in 2012. This leaves Barry as the sole surviving member of the world-famous group.

Producer Graham King is also coming in to the project with some great experience handling musical biopics. Along with Jim Beach, he produced the 2018 blockbuster hit Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. The movie topped $903 million at the box office with a budget of less than $55 million and received many prominent award wins, including a Best Actor Oscar for Rami Malek and a Best Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe Award. If a movie about the Bee Gees needs to be made, it certainly seems to be in good hands with King pulling the strings.

Now that the deal has been signed, the next step for the untitled Bee Gees biopic is to hire a writer to get started on the screenplay. No word yet on a tentative time frame for when we can expect to see the movie hitting theaters. It also remains to be seen if the movie will make disco popular again. This news comes to us from Deadline.