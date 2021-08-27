Jason Statham is continuing his lucrative collaboration with Miramax for upcoming thriller The Bee Keeper, a spec script by Kurt Wimmer that is good enough for the studio to have paid seven figures to secure. Statham has only recently completed Mirimax's Untitled Guy Ritchie Project and starred in Wrath of Man, another Ritchie movie, which has just passed $104 million at the box office, and with Statham being one of the most bankable men in the industry thanks to his involvement in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as big hitters like The Meg, The Expendables and The Transporter.

The Bee Keeper is described as a "lightning-paced thriller deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping." There is a sentence that no one ever thought would make its way into the world, but there it is. While there is now a search on to find a director, Jason Statham will be producing along with author Wimmer and Miramax's Bill Block.

Block said of the project, ""The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We're excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe."

While Statham's track record speaks for itself, having been involved in over $7.8 billion in box office receipts, Wimmer has also had his fair share of hits as a screenwriter having written the upcoming Children Of The Corn remake,Salt, Point Break, The Recruit and the 1999 version of The Thomas Crown Affair. While the brief known synopsis certainly sounds odd, there is certainly plenty going for the project from a talent point of view.

The actual plot of the movie is unknown right now, but it is safe to say that we are going to see the usual high octane action that has been the staple of Statham movies for over two decades, and there is no fear that he will spend the duration of the movie extracting honey from hives. Having said that, there is more than likely plenty of his fans who would pay just to sit and watch him do exactly that for two hours.

The project is just one of the many movies Miramax have slated for the next couple of years, including among them the gender-swap remake He's All That, which stars TikTok's Addison Rae, Chloe Moretz starring Mother Android, the much anticipated Halloween Kills, which see's Jamie Lee Curtis come up against Michael Myers once again, The Georgetown Project with Russell Crowe and Uncle Frank, the Paul Bettany movie which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2020 and was subsequently purchased by Amazon. In addition to these, there is also the six part series Spy City starring Dominic Cooper, and The Perfection starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, which was acquired by Netflix.

The Bee Keeper is currently expected to begin shooting sometime around September 2022, which would put it in cinemas sometime in later 2023 at the earliest. This news arrives from Deadline.