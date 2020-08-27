Hulu has released the trailer for The Binge, which premieres this Friday. The footage is booze and drug-fueled spoof of The Purge with some hints of Superbad for good measure. In the movie, the not-so-distant future finds that the world is sober and the United States is thriving, due to its sobriety. However, one day out of the year, it is legal to do drugs and drink alcohol for 12 hours, which is like a far-less violent version of The Purge.

This Hulu original stars Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) and Eduardo Franco (Blockers) as teens at American High who are about to become Binge legends, though they don't know that yet. Vince Vaughn stars as American High's Principal Carleson, who is also the father of the girl Gisondo's Griffin character desperately wants to ask out. While the boys get invited to the main party, it's going to be a big adventure to get there, complete with punching each other in the face to gain a ride and shocking a cow back to life.

The main cast of The Binge is joined by Grace Van Dien, Tony Cavalero, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Esteban Benito, Brittany Garms, Natalie Goldberg, Affion Crockett, Elon Gold, Jessica Kirson, Godfrey, and Eileen Galindo. The movie is helmed by The Break-Up director Jeremy Garelick from a screenplay written by Jordan VanDina. In addition to reuniting Vince Vaughn and Garelick, the movie also reunited Skyler Gisondo with Vaughn after previously starring in Four Christmases together.

Vince Vaughn's Principal Carter looks like he's going to have a pretty interesting adventure of his own, though it looks a lot different from what the three teenaged boys are up to in The Binge. Also, Vaughn looks different due to the massive mustache on his face, though it makes him look like a great high school principal. In the trailer, Principal Carter informs the seniors that they will be able to take part in this year's Binge for the first time in their lives. He also warns about the dangers that are associated with drinking and doing drugs, while using Kimberly Jones as an example. Jones partied too hard and lit herself and a jet ski on fire, resulting in her looking like a "mummy," as Principal Carter points out.

As it turns out, taking part in the Binge comes with a lot of responsibilities. Our three main characters will have to avoid their crazed principal, violent siblings ,and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that's all part of the fun, right? Their friendship will be tested, love lives will be rattled. and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one's life is ever the same after participating in The Binge. You can check out the trailer for the movie above, thanks to the Hulu YouTube channel, and then head over to the streaming platform tomorrow to watch the whole thing.