The Birdcage will be hitting select movie theaters for its 25th anniversary just as Pride Month comes to a close. A part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series hosted by Fathom Events, The Birdcage will be playing on the big screen on Sunday, June 27; Monday, June 28; and Wednesday, June 30. The 25th anniversary special event will also include exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies. An event trailer has been released for the movie's return to theaters, which you can check out below.

The logline for the movie reads: "In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand's son announces that he's getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)... and they're all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It'll take the performance of their lives!"

There are many other anniversaries for classic movies celebrated by the 2021 TCM Big Screen Classics lineup. After The Birdcage 25th Anniversary, Fathom Events will next host screenings of The African Queen 70th Anniversary; Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 50th Anniversary; Citizen Kane 80th Anniversary; The Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary; West Side Story 60th Anniversary; and On Golden Pond 40th Anniversary.

"Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming," said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, Tom Lucas. "We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres - from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone."

"This year has shown us that watching movies on the big screen is not an experience to take for granted, and 2021's lineup of films has something for every movie lover," added Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships, TCM. "We are prouder than ever to continue this partnership with Fathom Events to bring the TCM Big Screen Classics series to audiences around the country."

Released in 1996, The Birdcage was written by Elaine May and directed by Mike Nichols. The movie is a remake of the 1978 Franco-Italian movie La Cage aux Folles. It features the late Robin Williams in one of his most memorable roles of the 1990s, also starring Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, and Dianne Wiest. Dan Futterman, Calista Flockhart, Hank Azaria, and Chrstine Baranski also appear in supporting roles.

"[Robin] was incredibly generous and sweet to me," Lane said of Williams in a 2017 interview, per Broadway World. "We laughed from beginning to end every day. And certainly Robin was a big part of that. He was just one of a kind. It's a very fond memory."

The Birdcage 25th Anniversary will be screening on Sunday, June 27; Monday, June 28; and Wednesday, June 30. To find out more information about the event and to purchase tickets, you can head to the official website for Fathom Events.