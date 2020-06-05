Disney is beginning to reach further into its catalog for live-action remake material as it now seems The Black Cauldron is on the studio's to-do list. Disney has had a great deal of success over the last decade taking classic titles from its library and reimagining them for modern audiences. But with big, marquee titles running a bit thin they are turning to slightly more obscure (by Disney standards anyway) movies.

This comes via a report shared by Daniel Richtman on Patreon. Richtman is known for getting insider scoops like this and has a pretty reliable track record. The report didn't have much in the way of details, only saying that Disney is developing a live-action remake of The Black Cauldron. There is no word on who might be eyed to direct it or who might pen the screenplay. It also wasn't made clear whether this will be developed as a theatrical release or something that will go straight to Disney+. When the streaming service launched last year, the Lady and the Tramp live-action remake skipped theaters and debuted there. It was also recently revealed that a reimagining of Disney's Robin Hood is being developed for the service. So that is a distinct possibility.

For those who may not be familiar, The Black Cauldron was released in 1985, directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich, it is based on the novel of the same name. The story centers on a black cauldron that grants whoever releases its power invincibility. The fearsome Horned King will stop at nothing to possess it, but he is challenged by an unlikely adversary in the form of a young assistant pig keeper named Taran. He forms a team composed of the brave Princess Eilonwy, a minstrel named Fflewddur Fflam and a pig named Hen Wen who can predict the future. They embark on a quest to stop the Black Cauldron's evil once and for all.

The movie wasn't a big hit in its day, earning just $21 million at the box office. It wasn't exactly a critical darling at the time either. But it's one of those Disney movies that have gained something of a following over the years. The story also lends itself to a possible meaty retelling in the way that Disney has been handling these modern remakes of its classics.

This run of remakes truly kicked off with Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland in 2010, which grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. Since then, hits like Cinderella, Maleficent, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast have followed. Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King were all released in 2019. Disney has Mulan on the calendar this year, which is currently set to hit theaters in July. Other remakes currently in the works include The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Hercules and a 101 Dalmatians spin-off titled Cruella. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Daniel Richtman's Patreon.