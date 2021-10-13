Blumhouse has just released the trailer for The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawker as the sadistic villain, 'The Grabber', snatching kids and erasing the warm and fuzzies you usually feel when Hawke hits the screen. Upon my first viewing, I uttered to no one, "Well, that was extremely disturbing." Blumhouse captioned their post with, "Every voice is a victim. Every connection is a clue. Every call is a lifeline. Watch #TheBlackPhone trailer now."

Every voice is a victim. Every connection is a clue. Every call is a lifeline. Watch #TheBlackPhone trailer now. pic.twitter.com/Rav66DjG5o — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) October 13, 2021

Here are some reactions from fans. Geowood echoed my sentiments. Camp Crystal Lake did the same. Despite the whim-whams, I still do agree with BrettMan Stuart. "Looks good! Ethan Hawke too.....I'm sold!" The Grabber might turn out to be our next big slasher icon.

this gave me chills pic.twitter.com/YpGAdqXDJq — Camp Crystal Lake ☠ (@archiebettyOTP) October 13, 2021

Looks good! Ethan Hawke too.....I'm sold! pic.twitter.com/el2ssV0g0b — BrettMan Stuart (@BrettMan865) October 13, 2021

The Black Phone Twitter page says if we heart the post we can receive calls from the black phone. Some were into it! Hard pass!

Every voice is a victim. Every connection is a clue. Every call is a lifeline. Watch #TheBlackPhone trailer now – in theaters February 4.



???? this tweet to receive calls from The Black Phone. pic.twitter.com/LnHyAcnwxa — The Black Phone (@UniversalHorror) October 13, 2021

That's more like it, Mike Patterson. The official synopsis reads, "The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney."

Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel's Doctor Strange.

The film also stars James Ransone, Jeremy Davies, and Madeleine McGraw. Hawke will be pairing up again with Sinister director Scott Derrickson. Joe HIll has provided the source material with his novella of the same name.

Jason Blum says The Black Phone, "Is definitely one of the creepiest movies we've ever done. Scott thinks it is his best movie. I'm such a fan of Scott's...I really like all of his movies. I loved Sinister but I will certainly say it is one of his best movies. Maybe the best movie he has ever made."

From the late 70s cars on the road, to the banana seat bicycle, it appears we're going to have some nostalgia mixed in with our horror. We also don't have the story-killing cell phone getting in our way. The cellphone is a near-appendage at this point, I get the need to include them in current films.

However, I think they tend to take the viewer out of the movie, reminding them to check their own phones, as the actor is texting on screen. Not to mention all the movies where they're looking for cell service with their hand thrust to the sky, the ever-building suspense soundtrack; do we have to see that seen over and over? But I digress. That's for another thesis. Catch The Black Phone in theaters February 4, 2022.