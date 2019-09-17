Just in time for Halloween, the fantastic 1988 remake of The Blob is coming home in a special collector's edition blu-ray. On October 29th you'll be able to get your hands on director Chuck Russell's cult classic starring Kevin Dillon, Shawnee Smith, Jeffrey DeMunn and so many more.

As we previously detailed, The Blob collector's edition blu-ray and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release with newly commissioned artwork from Joel Robinson who did the art for Scream Factory's Candyman, 10 to Midnight and In the Mouth of Madness. The art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.

Scream Factory finally revealed the special features for this definitive release which will include over 4 hours of new interviews plus two new commentaries. Sadly, no involvement by Kevin Dillon himself, but we will be treated to all-new (never-before-seen?) behind-the-scenes footage of Tony Gardner and his team creating The Blob.

The Blob (1988) collector's edition blu-ray special features:

• NEW audio commentary with director Chuck Russell, special effects artist Tony Gardner and cinematographer Mark Irwin, moderated by filmmaker Joe Lynch

• NEW audio commentary with actress Shawnee Smith

• NEW It Fell From the Sky! - an interview with director Chuck Russell

• NEW We Have Work to Do - an interview with actor Jeffrey DeMunn

• NEW Minding the Diner - an interview with actress Candy Clark

• NEW They Call Me Mellow Purple - an interview with actor Donovan Leitch Jr.

• NEW Try to Scream! - an interview with actor Bill Moseley

• NEW Shot Him! - an interview with cinematographer Mark Irwin

• NEW The Incredible Melting Man - an interview with special effects artist Tony Gardner

• NEW Monster Math - an interview with special effects supervisor Christopher Gilman

• NEW Haddonfield to Arborville - an interview with production designer Craig Stearns

• NEW The Secret of the Ooze - an interview with mechanical designer Mark Setrakian

• NEW I Want that Organism Alive! - an interview with The Blob mechanic Peter Abrahamson

• NEW Gardner's Grue Crew - behind-the-scenes footage of Tony Gardner and his team

• Audio Commentary with director Chuck Russell, moderated by film producer Ryan Turek

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spot

• Still Gallery

A remake of the 1958 horror sci-fi about a deadly blob which is the spawn of a secret government germ warfare project which consumes everyone in its path. Teenagers try in vain to warn the townsfolk, who refuse to take them seriously, while government agents try to cover up the evidence and confine the creature.

