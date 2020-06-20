Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies had to cancel almost all of their plans for 2020 as movie theaters across the country began shutting down in mid-March. TCM has now announced that they are getting things back up and running, and they will be presenting 11 classic movies at participating theaters starting this summer. And it all kicks off with the Patrick Swayze classic Ghost and anniversary screenings of the comedy musical classic The Blues Brothers.

One of the most memorable romantic films ever and winner of two Academy Awards, Sam (Patrick Swayze), living as a ghost, discovers his death wasn't just a random robbery gone bad. Ghost will hit theaters this July when theaters are fullly reopened.

Starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi in what is arguably their best collaboration of all time, John Landis directs the stone cold classic about two brothers trying to get their band back together. They are on a mission from God, quite literally, bringing some of the biggest musical numbers and car chase sequences ever committed to film. TCM has sent out a press release to tout the impending June return of Jake and Elwood, otherwise known as The Blues Brothers.

"As movie theaters across the country make plans to safely re-open their doors, the 2020 TCM Big Screen Classics Series from Fathom Events is returning to welcome movie lovers back. Eleven unforgettable films are coming through the end of the year, with all previously slated events being rescheduled to the second half of 2020. Tickets and participating theaters will be available at Fathom Events. For specific safety precautions, please contact your local movie theater.

TCM Big Screen Classics series schedule for the remainder of 2020 is:}

Ghost - July 19 & 22

The Blues Brothers - July 26 & 29

Babe - August 9 & 12

A League of Their Own - August 23 & 26

Airplane! - August 30, Sept 1

Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Sept 13, 14 & 17

The Shining - Sept 27 & 29

Psycho - Oct 11 & 12

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - Nov 8 & 9

Annie - Nov 22 & 23

Fiddler on the Roof - Dec 13 & 14

(*Please note titles and dates are subject to change.}

Said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships for TCM.

"We have truly missed the experience of viewing films on the big screen, the way they were meant to be experienced. We are honored to present these titles back in movie theaters with new precautions in place for fans to safely enjoy this beloved cultural pastime."

It all begins with Ghost on July 19 & 22, followed by the 40th anniversary of two guys on a "mission from God": The Blues Brothers comes back to the big screen for two days only - Sunday, July 26; Wednesday, July 29. Filled with epic car chases, incredible music, a star-studded cast, and a whole lotta soul, The Blues Brothers kicks off the return of 2020's TCM Big Screen Classics series with charm and humor.

After debuting on NBC's Saturday Night Live, "Joliet" Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood Blues (Dan Aykroyd) were clearly destined for bigger things ... and a bigger screen. Their movie debut, directed by John Landis, includes musical appearances by the likes of Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Cab Calloway, plus a plethora of cameos from stars such as Carrie Fisher, Frank Oz and John Candy. Said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt.

"What better way to bring audiences back to cinemas than with some of the most beloved movies in Hollywood history. This line-up, paired with the extra precautions and practices our theater partners have put in place, is a fantastic way to show movie lovers the way back to cinemas."

