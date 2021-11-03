Stephen King's first collection of short stories was released in 1978 under the title of Night Shift, and it has been responsible for a large number of King movie adaptations over the years including Graveyard Shift, The Mangler, Sometimes They Come Back and Children of The Corn, as well as Jerusalem's Lot, which has served as the inspiration for the new series Chapelwaite, which is currently airing on Epix.

Now another story from the collection is getting a big screen adaptation in the form of The Boogeyman, which will be coming to Hulu as a two hour movie. The film was originally announced back in 2018 for 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger came along, and since then it has been sitting in limbo.

The new announcement was first reported by Deadline, and will see Rob Savage directing a script that has been written by Mark Heyman, who took over from original screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods who worked with Akela Cooper on the first draft. Beck and Woods remain attached as executive producers, and the project is looking to have casting and development work all completed to start shooting early next year.

While many people may not be aware of it, this will not be the first time The Boogeyman has been adapted, and in fact will be the fourth iteration of King's original story. In Night Shift, there were no duds, which is apparent from the fact this will be the tenth story to be adapted for TV or film, but The Boogeyman was one of the standout ones and had all the King traits of haunting visuals created from his words. The story tells of a man visiting a psychiatrist to unburden himself of the grief he feels for his children being killed by a sadistic monster, the boogeyman of the title. The tale was made into short films by Jeff C. Schiro in 1982 and again in 2010 by Gerard Lough, as well as being a full length play which was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The logline of this new feature-length Stephen King movie reads, "Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little brother find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late."

The Boogeyman will be the latest in a long line of movies and series based on the work of King. Blumhouse currently have a new adaptation of Firestarter in post-production as well a remake of Christine also in development. Also in various stages of production are new remakes of Salem's Lot, The Running Man, Carrie and The Tommyknockers, as well as adaptations of The Talisman, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, The Institute, Elevation} and a prequel movie to the 2019 remake of Pet Sematary. Despite some shaky adaptations though the 80s and a bunch of so-so TV movies and mini-series to boot, the last two decades have seen King's work on screen go from strength to strength, with the likes of Castle Rock, Gerald's Game, It and more proving that when it comes to horror, there really is only one King. This story originated at Deadline.