The Mandalorian season 2 just ended with a bombshell announcement. Be warned those who have not watched it yet as there will be massive spoilers ahead. Proceed at your own risk from this point out!

In a post-credit scene, it is revealed that Boba Fett returned to Jabba's former palace and claimed the throne for himself alongside Fennec Shand. Then a title card pops up promising that The Book of Boba Fett is coming in December 2021. Indeed, we are finally getting a Boba Fett series.

Boba Fett, as portrayed by Temuera Morrison, who originally played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, has been a part of the series this season alongside Pedro Pascal's Mando. Fett was a huge part of several episodes, including the finale of season 2. But it remained unclear just how much of a role the fan-favorite bounty hunter would have in the franchise in the future. The post-credit scene makes it inescapably clear that there is a whole lot more from the character on the way next year.

Rumors have persisted about a Boba Fett solo project for months now, though it was never confirmed by the brass at Lucasfilm. Disney recently held its massive investor day presentation, during which time, they announced a slew of projects for Disney+, as well as a Rogue Squadron movie directed by Patty Jenkins. This included Ahosoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte, Lando and Visions, to go along with the previously announced Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi shows. It seems they wanted to save The Book of Boba Fett announcement as a little reward for fans who sat through the credits.

The project will likely answer longstanding questions that Star Wars fans have had for years. Prior to the character's return in The Mandalorian, we hadn't seen him since the end of Return of the Jedi. Boba Fett, chronologically speaking, was last seen falling into the Sarlacc pit. It hadn't even been confirmed if he survived the descent into the belly of the beast. Now it seems we are poised to learn not only how he survived, but perhaps what Boba Fett has been up to in the years since.

At various points, Lucasfilm has been looking to make a Boba Fett movie. Originally, Josh Trank (Fantastic Four) was set to direct the movie. A teaser had even been prepared for the announcement at Star Wars Celebration in 2015. But that version was scrapped. Several years later, James Mangold (Logan) became attached to the project. However, after Solo disappointed at the box office, Disney and Lucasfilm began rethinking their strategy with the franchise. So, the movie never saw the light of day.

Fortunately, thanks to the massive success of The Mandalorian, the door has been kicked wide open for a massive expansion of the franchise. And Boba Fett will finally get his moment in the spotlight. For now, there is no word on casting or plot details for The Book of Boba Fett. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information is made available. For now, The Mandalorian season 2 finale is available now on the Disney+ streaming app.