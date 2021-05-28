After the incredible success of both seasons of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm has gone all in on Star Wars spinoffs. One of those tentpole shows is The Book of Boba Fett, which was heavily teased at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. While the scene was short, it gave fans plenty of information as to what the show could be about. Additionally, Lucasfilm has announced and confirmed several key plot points and characters related to the show. There are not many details that have been officially shared by Lucasfilm, but hopefully this summary will help.

The first season of The Mandalorian did a great job of expanding the Star Wars universe by introducing new and exciting worlds. It provided original characters in fresh settings. The second season, while still introducing new faces, dove head first into some classic Star Wars lore. It portrayed and name dropped beloved characters like Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and even Luke Skywalker. One of the most prominent additions, however, was that of Boba Fett who was presumed dead at that time. He aided the Mandalorian in some key missions before bailing for Tattooine, where he laid siege on Jabba's Palace. The post credit scene serves as a prologue to The Book of Boba Fett. With that context, here is everything we currently know about his upcoming Disney+ series.

What is The Book of Boba Fett about?

While official plot details have been kept under wraps, the teaser gave a solid understanding as to what the show will be about. In the scene, Boba Fett and and Fennec Shand arrive at Jabba the Hutt's Palace and murder everyone in the room, including a Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna. Fett then sits on Jabba's throne with Shand at his side claiming the palace as their own. This presumably indicates that he has taken over Jabba's old business and wishes to pursue crime-related activities. This will likely be the key plot element of the show. In all likelihood, we will follow Fett and Shand as they grow their bounty hunting business on Tattooine. Additionally, because of the nature of television shows, we can expect several other characters to be introduced or reprised. One character that I would bet shows up is Tattooine citizen Cobb Vanth, but that's purely a guess.

What is the literal Book of Boba Fett?

Narratively speaking, none of the Star Wars films or shows have explained what the actual Book of Boba Fett is. Is it an actual book? Is it just a fancy name for the show? Within the context of canon Boba Fett lore, I cannot say for certain what the title of the show alludes to, but I have some ideas. My best guess it the title is a reference to the 2014 book The Bounty Hunter Code: From the Files of Boba Fett,﻿which was written by Daniel Wallace, Ryder Windham, and Jason Fry. ﻿The book is considered Star Wars canon and shows fans what life as a bounty hunter is like within the universe. In short, the book illustrates that bounty hunting is conducted through rules and codes. Because Boba Fett is referenced throughout the book, it is possible that the series will take inspiration from this official Star Wars companion book. However, The Book of Boba Fett could also simply be a cool title or a reference to something that has not yet been revealed. Unless Lucasfilm releases an official plot summary, we will not know what the significance of this book is until release.

When will The Book of Boba Fett come out?

This is an easy one. The show is currently slated to begin airing in December 2021, barring any major setbacks. It will likely follow the episodic release format of The Mandalorian and air on Disney+ every Friday. As for how long the show will air, we are still in the dark on that. It is assumed that the show will be just as long as Mandalorian seasons have been with eight episodes in a season. If that's the case, Boba Fett will release episodes potentially into the February of 2022.

Who is in charge of producing The Book of Boba Fett?

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who both produced The Mandalorian, will develop the show. In addition, Robert Rodriguez, who directed the key Fett episode Chapter 14 in The Mandalorian, will join as an executive producer. Rodriguez will likely take the brunt of the storytelling duties as Favreau and Filoni are both waist deep in several other Star Wars projects. Other than that, it has not been revealed as to who wrote or directed any episodes. Rodriguez and Filoni will both likely direct a few episodes like they did with The Mandalorian,﻿and other Star Wars directors may return ﻿as well. Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard would be good bets as potential episode directors.

When will The Book of Boba Fett begin filming?

Production for the show has already started! Temeura Morrison, who portrays Boba Fett, confirmed back in November 2020 that filming was already underway. The Book of Boba Fett is already filming, but what about The Mandalorian Season 3? We do not yet know if production has ended yet, but we do know that it takes place in the same Los Angeles set as The Mandalorian. It will share the same screen technology that was invented for the filming of The Mandalorian. Because of the limited aspects of the set, only one Star Wars series can be filmed at a time, so The Book of Boba Fett was allowed to go first.

Will Pedro Pascal show up in The Book of Boba Fett?

This has not been confirmed by any major news source, but cinelinx.com did claim that Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian, will make an appearance on the spinoff show. We do know the show will take place during the same timeframe as The Mandalorian, so it would make sense for a fellow Mandalorian to show up. Because filming has already started, Pascal's schedule would line up perfectly for Boba Fett cameo. His casting in The Last of Us series hindered his upcoming duties for The Mandalorian, but he easily could have squeezed in a few scenes earlier this year.

Is The Book of Boba Fett replacing The Mandalorian Season 3?

Star Wars fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Jon Favreau himself confirmed https://deadline.com/2020/12/the-mandalorian-jon-favreau-reveals-details-of-the-book-of-boba-fett-1234660041 that this project is separate from The Mandalorian. There was plenty of confusion online when the teaser first aired, but Favreau said that once Boba Fett concludes filming, they will then begin production of The Mandalorian season 3. No filming dates have been officially released, however.

Besides Boba Fett, who else is in The Book of Boba Fett?

Temeura Morrison will of course return as Boba Fett along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Those are the only characters confirmed to appear in the show, but there are some established characters that would seamlessly fit into the show. For instance, Timothy Olyphant's character Cobb Vanth would be an obvious choice as Vanth is already native to Tattooine. I would guess Cobb Vanth shows up as a potential threat to Boba Fett's business. Amy Sedaris's character Peli Motto is another good bet to show up as she resides in Mos Eisley where Fett's palace is located. As this show will undoubtedly explore the world of bounty hunting, we could also see some more established bounty hunters or Mandalorians pop up as well. Characters like Bo-Katan (portrayed by Katee Sackhoff), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), or Mayfeld (Bill Burr) could provide some greater context. Because of the unique nature of the production set, any number of high profile actors could appear in this show without getting leaked. We may not learn of any key players until the show is released. We will keep you updated when casting confirmations come through.

Will The Book of Boba Fett connect with other Star Wars projects?

Absolutely. This show will take place during the same time frame as The Mandalorian season 3, the upcoming Ahsoka series, and the upcoming Rangers of the New Republic series. Each show will feature characters of adjacent shows and will ultimately culminate in a larger event series or film. No word yet on what that would look like. This would not be the first time something like this is attempted as Netflix tried a similar format with its Marvel shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and ultimately The Defenders). However, after The Defenders aired, every Netflix adaptation has since been cancelled. Star Wars ﻿fans can only hope that these shows do not share the same fate.

When does The Book of Boba Fett trailer come out?

If we follow the same rules as The Mandalorian, we will not get any footage for a while. Both seasons of The Mandalorian premiered their official trailers under two months before release, so my best bet that we will not get a Book of Boba Fett trailer until October or so. Things can always change, however, as expos and cons are making a comeback. It could be possible for Disney to release footage at an earlier event, but it is unlikely. Boba Fett fans will probably have to wait until late Fall for a trailer.

Is Boba Fett a villain in The Book of Boba Fett?

It goes without saying, but morality in the Star Wars universe has been increasingly complicated. The Mandalorian himself was introduced as a bounty hunter before he evolved into a beloved hero. The Book of Boba Fett, however, indicates that Fett will be portrayed as a gray area crime lord. In other words, yes and no, he will be a villain. Although the post credit scene sets him up as a murderous, power hungry criminal, he selflessly aided the heroes more than once throughout The Mandalorian Season 2. Furthermore, although his actions were abrupt and deadly, his victims were evil as well. It would be difficult to produce a Star Wars show centered on a fully evil character, so I predict that Fett will be more than just an antagonist to be stopped.

Is Han Solo in The Book of Boba Fett?

This is more of a fan theory than news, but Boba Fett would be a perfect opportunity to re-integrate Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo into the Star Wars universe. This show does take place not long after Solo sent Fett into the sarlacc pit, so maybe Fett wants some revenge. While the odds are low that Solo shows up, Lucasfilm would probably keep that a secret if he did. It would be a cameo akin to Luke Skywalker's in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, so if Han Solo and Chewbacca get screen time, I would not expect to hear anything about it for a long time. Still, it's fun to theorize.

Who is doing special effects for The Book of Boba Fett?

It was recently confirmed through DiscussingFilm on Twitter {DiscussingFilm on Twitter: "Scott Fisher, who just won Best VFX at the #Oscars for his work on 'Tenet' will next work on the VFX for 'THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT'. See what the other Oscar winners are working on next. Scott Fisher will handle the visual effects for The Book of Boba Fett. He recently won an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects" for his work on Tenet. While visual effects are a complicated part of filmmaking, this is exciting news for Boba Fett fans. We can expect the VFX to be top notch even for Star Wars. With the screen technology and an Oscar winner at the helm, The Book of Boba Fett is sure to be an immersive experience.

Is Grogu aka Baby Yoda in The Book of Boba Fett?

As Star Wars fans know, Grogu was taken by Luke Skywalker to train to be a Jedi at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. Although the ending insinuated that Grogu will be gone for a while, concept art {Boba Fett Fan Club on Twitter: "We've shared this one before: this was the pitch piece to Bob Iger, showing #BobaFett (a placeholder for the character of #DinDjarin) holding up Baby Yoda to a group of Mandalorians. This work got the green light from Disney to continue pre-production for the show. {80} showed Boba Fett holding Grogu in front of other Mandalorians. Now, concept art for another show does not mean much, but considering the major pop culture moment that Grogu caused, it would be prudent for Star Wars to bring him back. The Book of Boba Fett would be a good show for a Grogu return especially considering that it will connect with The Mandalorian. A storyline that centers on Fett kidnapping Grogu from Luke Skywalker would be immensely exciting.