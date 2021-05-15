Star Wars fans were handed a rather large surprise earlier this year when it was revealed that Boba Fett was going to finally get his very own show. Indeed, The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to arrive later this year on Disney+, will give the famed bounty hunter the spotlight decades after he first made it to the big screen. Because it's a show and not a movie, the series will have a real opportunity to answer some big questions and tell a variety of stories with the son of Jango Fett.

Boba Fett was essentially resurrected in The Mandalorian season 2. Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, returned to the Star Wars franchise to play the part of an older Boba Fett. Fans had been waiting years to see the character return, and he did in a big bad way. Still, he was a supporting character. Now, he's taking center stage.

The implication in the title seems to be that this show will be taking some pages out of Boba Fett's book of adventures. A series that can show us the bounty hunter at various points in his illustrious career. With that in mind, here are seven things we would like to see happen in The Book of Boba Fett.

Explain how Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pit

One of the truly great mysteries in the official Star Wars canon is how Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pit. In the opening act of Return of the Jedi, the feared bounty hunter fell into the deadly beast's mouth Looney Tunes style and was seemingly left for dead. And yet, thanks to The Mandalorian season 2, we know he survived. But how? Certain tales from Legends, such as the original Star Wars series from Marvel Comics, offered versions of his escape. But Lucasfilm, in the Disney era, has yet to address this in an official capacity. The Book of Boba Fett would be the perfect place to finally nip this in the bud.

Cobb Vanth Getting Boba Fett's Armor The Mandalorian season 2 first introduced us to Cobb Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant, who was in possession of Boba Fett's iconic armor before we caught back up with the bounty hunter himself. But Vanth having the armor raised questions. Like why didn't Boba Fett take the armor from Vanth during the time he had it? Rather, Fett waited until Mando had it before reclaiming the armor. The show has an opportunity to answer some questions about this situation and fill in some of the gaps.

The fallout from Boba Fett taking over Jabba's Palace

The Book of Boba Fett was announced via a post-credits scene attached to The Mandalorian season 2 finale. It was unexpected and, in many ways, was something fans had been waiting a long time for. The beloved bounty hunter was definitely going to get a solo project and proper time to shine. The scene itself sees Fett taking out Bib Fortuna, who had clearly taken over for Jabba the Hutt following the events of Return of the Jedi. But certainly that would lead to some fallout. With any luck, the series will show us that fallout and what a transition of power, a sudden one at that, looks like in the criminal underworld of a galaxy far, far away.

Why Han Solo is so scared of Boba Fett?

This one might fall into the category of wishful thinking, though it doesn't seem unreasonable. Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford, is pretty fearless. Think for a moment about The Empire Strikes Back. Han Solo knows who Darth Vader is, at least vaguely. Yet, when he shows up at Cloud City, Han doesn't hesitate, takes out his blaster and is fully prepared to gun down Palpatine's right-hand man, right then and there. However, Han, at the same time, is pretty uneasy, to say the very least of it, around Boba Fett. Yes, Fett was trying to cash in with Jabba the Hutt, as Han had a big price on his head. But Greedo was trying to do the same thing in A New Hope, and Han wasn't nearly as put off.

Assuming we jump around the timeline a bit, perhaps Alden Ehrenreich, who played Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, could reprise the role. We could maybe see the encounter between Han and Boba that put the fear in the famed smuggler. This is a mystery worth solving. And, not for nothing, if Solo 2 isn't going to happen, it might be worth making use of Ehrenreich again in another project. The Book of Boba Fett could be it.

A big bounty hunter heist

This one is pretty simple. We've seen some bounty hunter team-ups in The Mandalorian. But it would be interesting to see Boba Fett team up with several other notorious bounty hunters, perhaps some who have had minimal screen time over the years, such as IG-88 or Dengar. Specifically, why not craft a situation that requires more than one hired muscle, such as a big old-fashioned heist? But in space. Bounty hunters do seedy things and heist movies, when executed correctly, can be extremely entertaining. Think Heat or Ocean's Eleven. Picture something like The Dirty Dozen, but with a less noble mission and set within the confines of the Star Wars universe. Let's see what that looks like.

Boba Fett's Dealings With Darth Vader We first got a glimpse into the relationship between Darth Vader and Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back. The Empire called in a group of bounty hunters to help hunt down Han Solo and Boba Fett was among them. But for those who perhaps haven't dug into the expanded universe as much, this is a partnership, if one wants to label it as such, that goes far deeper. The Darth Vader and main Star Wars titles in the pages of Marvel Comics have revealed that these two have aligned with one another multiple times. Yes, this would require Darth Vader to appear in The Book of Boba Fett but there is a real chance to explore, in live-action, the nature of that relationship. Yes, Anakin Skywalker was there when Mace Windu killed Jango Fett, Boba's father in Attack of the Clones. Does Boba Fett have any idea that Anakin became Darth Vader? There is a lot to that relationship that could be a rich area to dig around in.

Did Boba Fett kill Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru?

Last, but certainly not least, this is a big one. Many fans over the years have suggested that it may well have been Boba Fett that burned Luke's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. In A New Hope, as Luke and Obi-Wan were away, Owen and Beru's moisture farm was ravaged and they were burned to a crisp. It was pretty brutal. Some fans have connected dots over the years. There is a line in The Empire Strikes Back where Darth Vader warns Boba Fett, "no disintegrations." Some have theorized that Vader is referencing Owen and Beru. The Book of Boba Fett could finally provide us with a definitive answer to that very question. Did Boba Fett commit one of the truly ugly atrocities in Star Wars history?

The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ in December. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available.