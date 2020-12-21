How did Boba Fett survive the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi? What has Boba Fett been doing on Tattooine for the last 9 years? These questions and more will hopefully be answered in the upcoming Boba Fett series which was announced during the epic post-credits scene of The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett will be separate from The Mandalorian season 3. After the surprise announcement of the new show featuring the iconic bounty hunter, there was some confusion as to how it will work with Din Djarin's show, especially since it was revealed that it will premiere on Disney+ in December of next year, which is when many assumed that The Mandalorian season 3 was going to premiere.

The Book of Boba Fett is a standalone Star Wars series that was not announced during Disney's avalanche of Star Wars projects that were announced a few weeks ago. "We wanted to hold this back because we didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement for all the shows... and so they let me keep this one a secret," Jon Favreau said. The Book of Boba Fett is filming right now, confirmed the director. The show is able to use the same "virtual production" that The Mandalorian uses, which the crew has dubbed the Volume.

As Jon Favreau talked about The Mandalorian season 2 finale he went on to say, "This [The Book of Boba Fett] is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3, and then we go into production after that with season 3 of The Mandalorian, with the main character that we all have known and loved (played by Pedro Pascal)." Star Wars fans were shocked to see the return of Fett in the live-action series and have been wondering about his future ever since. Many assumed that he was dead after a blinded Han Solo comically killed him in Return of the Jedi, though there have been many stories written about the character over the years that are technically not canon anymore.

The Book of Boba Fett is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and it stars Temuera Morrison as the bounty hunter Boba Fett, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of season 2, the installment that reintroduced Fett to Star Wars fans, joins Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as an executive producer. As for whether or not there will be flashbacks, that is unclear, but many would like to see how the character survived his Sarlacc pit adventure.

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are not the only live-action Star Wars shows that Disney+ has planned. Jon Favreau says that Dave Filoni is currently working on Ahsoka, which stars Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker's grownup padawan, Ahsoka Tano, who is a fan-favorite. Rangers of the New Republic is also on the way and is apparently set in the same timeline as the three aforementioned shows. The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is on the way too, and it will reunite Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. There's even a mysterious Lando series on the way, though not much in known about that one just yet. You can watch the interview with Jon Favreau above, thanks to the Good Morning America YouTube channel.