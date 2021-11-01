A new poster and set of images tease what's to come in The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming spinoff to The Mandalorian. With season 3 of The Mandalorian underway, fans will first delve into more Star Wars before the end of the year with the release of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ in December. Along with a new trailer, an official poster puts Boba Fett and Fennec Shand front and center, and you can look at it below.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

As seen in The Book of Boba Fett trailer, the new Disney+ Star Wars series is headlined by Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

"You know the rules, nothing! Nothing!" Temuera Morrison previously told The Express when asked for plot details. He couldn't reveal exactly what's going to happen, but suggests Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand is just as much of a main character as the titular character. "It's a duo thing. We've got Ming-Na Wen in there - she's playing the master assassin, Fennec Shan."

Also teasing what else was to come, the actor added, "I think we're blessed in the way [Jon] Favreau has all that Marvel experience, so we know where those storylines go. Let's see what happens... I think they'll have to consider some things [before a second season]... The tree is still growing. They'll probably want to test the waters first, there's been no talk about it. Let's put it this way: You're going to love it!"

The Mandalorian is also moving forward with its third season, which recently started production. This is despite the fact that lead star Pedro Pascal is on the set of HBO's The Last of Us and will be rather busy for the foreseeable future. It's a good thing his character is masked, as stand-in actors will likely be used for those episodes with Pascal providing the voiceover work. It remains to be seen if he will work in an unmasking scene in season 3, as we previously saw in the prior season.

Another big series fans are looking forward to is Ahsoka. That show will star Rosario Dawson in the Star Wars role and is similarly in development exclusively for Disney+. The Star Wars movies have gotten a lot of flak with the new trilogy, with many fans saying that the small screen content made for Disney+ has been much better in comparison. In any case, The Mandalorian was a tremendous hit, and there's hope at Disney that these other shows will be the same.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 29, 2021. Several images from the official trailer have also been compiled which you can check out below.