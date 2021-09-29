Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett, the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted the key art for the series.

His story is only beginning. The Book of @BobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFettpic.twitter.com/bWPg0D0Z6l — Star Wars (@starwars) September 29, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett is a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

"Probably there will be some similarities," Ming-Na Wen said of what The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have in common, per ComicBook.com. "Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there's now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that's about all I can say."

Teasing that more of Boba Fett's past will be explored, Temuera Morrison also told Rotten Tomatoes: "Well, we can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

"I just hope I meet the expectations, because you can somehow kind of feel those things," he added. "You asked me that question earlier about Occupation - could you feel or sense anything, but definitely on The Book of Boba, you can get more of a sense and a feeling for if it's working or not. So I think with being involved with that last series of The Mandalorian and having a reentry, it has created a little bit more expectation. But yeah, I feel good. We've done some good work."

The Book of Boba Fett is also one of many new Star Wars shows on their way to Disney+. Rosario Dawson will star as the titular character in Ahsoka, another spinoff of The Mandalorian. Of course, more episodes of The Mandalorian are coming as well with season 3 due to premiere next year. Meanwhile, many longtime fans of the Star Wars franchise are especially excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi, an upcoming series bringing back Ewan McGregor as the popular Jedi Master. The recent Star Wars movies have not been without their criticism, but the franchise has flourished on Disney+.

Look out for The Book of Boba Fett to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Mandalorian Season 3 will then premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022. You can watch the first two seasons of The Mandalorian now on Disney+.