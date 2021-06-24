If a new wild rumor is to be believed, The Book of Boba Fett will be bringing in some heavy hitters. Den of Nerd claim to have heard from two different sources that Boba Fett will once again come face-to-face with Luke Skywalker, who was last seen jetting off with Grogu. Baby Yoda will be there too, though their role in the series is not confirmed at this time. The story takes place shortly after The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, so not much time will have passed since Master Skywalker came into contact with Grogu.

Perhaps the bigger part of this rumor is that Grand Admiral Thrawn will also be making his first live-action appearance in the series. Thrawn has been seen in the animated Star Wars series, and it is not yet known who will be playing him in the flesh. But it was believed that Thrawn would be making his way to the small screen in Ahsoka first.These fresh claims indicate that The Book of Boba Fett will set up a reboot for the popular legends story arc Heir to the Empire. You can watch the full report at Den of Nerd.

Thanks to a tweet by Star Wars actor Ming-Na Wen, it looks like The Book of Boba Fett has wrapped filming. The tweet from the star, who appears in the series as Fennec Shand, a bounty hunter and new partner to Temuera Morrison's Fett, used the hashtag #wrapgift and showed a number of items that are being given to the cast and crew at the end of the shoot.

The Book of Boba Fett is just one of a wave of new Star Wars properties heading to Disney+ in the near future, and spins off from the second season of The Mandalorian. Filming was expected to wrap soon and it looks like the tweet confirms that is the case. In the pictures, Wen shared shots of some Star Wars shorts, boxes of latex gloves and some sheets personalized with the character's name and the line "The Book of Boba Fett S.1". Wen commented, "Latex gloves and @starwars shorts. I know sexy."

While the Boba Fett spin off was originally thought to be a limited series, the addition of "S.1" to the wrap gifts has led to many speculating that the show may be getting a renewal sometime in the near future. Other items to recently appear from the series have also had the same markings. Like many Disney franchises, as long as viewers keep watching, then they seem more than happy to keep producing. While it seems like a much better fan service than many Netflix series' have been seeing recently, we should remember than this is Star Wars we are talking about. In most cases, Disney could put out a series about Jabba The Hutt's toilet habits and it would be a hit.

Some reports from the production have called The Book of Boba Fett a bit like The Mandalorian season 2.5. There are a number of cameos being kept under wraps at the moment said to be various characters crossing over from The Mandalorian series. Crossovers and interconnecting stories is something that is not out of the ordinary for producer Jon Favreau thanks to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was quick to point out that this series is definitely a separate story from The Mandalorian's third season.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he said, "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3, but what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up - what Kathy called 'the next chapter' - is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character [Din Djarin] that we all know and love... pretty soon following that."

Boba Fett, who previously only had a very short appearance on screen in the Star Wars franchise, last being seen in The Empire Strikes Back, somehow went on become one of the most talked about characters in the series. It is only right therefore that he should finally get the story fans have been waiting for almost four decades. Temuera Morrison explained about his character in a recent interview, saying, "Well, we can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him." The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ this December, so watch out for more teasers and trailers coming soon.