Today, Disney+ debuted the exciting, action-packed trailer and brand-new key art for The Book of Boba Fett, a new series from Lucasfilm, launching exclusively on the streaming service on December 29.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

"Probably there will be some similarities," Ming-Na Wen previously said of what The Book of Boba Fett has in common with The Mandalorian. "Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there's now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that's about all I can say."

In a separate interview with Collider, Wen also teased what was to come by saying, "I get to work with Temuera [Morrison], who I absolutely adore. He's just the most charming, talented, funny guy. Yet, I love our dynamics because he's very serious in certain ways and I'm the geek and the nerd. Whenever I get on set, I go crazy for five minutes looking at everything, touching everything, asking the crew, or the props people about this or that, or wanting to steal things off the set. I'm just like, 'Ahhh!' Then Tem's always the one that's like 'Ming, let's work.' So I love getting a chance to work with him, and Robert Rodriguez too."

