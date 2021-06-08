The upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett has apparently wrapped filming. A spinoff of the highly successful series The Mandalorian, which quickly became one of the world's most popular shows when it premiered on Disney+ in 2019, The Book of Boba Fett will primarily follow the titular bounty hunter with Temuera Morrison in the role. Co-starring in the series is Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, who first appeared on The Mandalorian.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ming-Na Wen posted some images of the "wrap gift" she received for her work in The Book of Boba Fett. It includes enough latex gloves to keep her stocked through a zombie apocalypse along with some Star Wars shorts. Also shown is a stack of cards reading The Book of Boba Fett S.1, along with her character's name Fennec. The hashtag #wrapgift hints that the first season is now in the can in preparation to be released on Disney+.

"Latex gloves and [Star Wars] shorts. I know sexy," Wen says in the caption.

There have been attempts at Lucasfilm for years to get Boba Fett his own solo movie. For one reason or another, the project never made it off the ground, but the success of The Mandalorian changed the game plan entirely. Now in development as a TV series, The Book of Boba Fett was first announced in December, though filming had already started by then. With filming just recently wrapping up, the new show is on track to make its targeted release on Disney+ this winter.

Fennec Shand is also a part of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which just concluded its first season run. The show serves as both a sequel and a spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with Dee Bradley Baker starring as the Bad Batch troopers. Other included characters include Archie Panjabi as Depa Billaba and Michelle Ang as Omega, and various special guests will be featured along with Wen, such as Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, Bob Bergen as Lama Su, and Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, and Kathleen Kennedy executive produce The Book of Boba Fett. After the spinoff was officially announced in December, Favreau explained in an interview on Good Morning America that the show is just one of many Star Wars projects in development at Disney+. He also clarified that The Book of Boba Fett is separate from The Mandalorian, as there was some initial confusion from fans.

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret, " Favreau said at the time. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up - what Kathy called 'the next chapter' - is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love... pretty soon following that."

He added: "There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11."

The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ in December 2021 with an exact date yet to be set. News of the series wrapping the first season comes to us from Ming-Na Wen on Twitter. The topper art comes from Roberto Chávez at ArtStation.