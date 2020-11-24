DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the new trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business. The sequel to the Academy Award-nominated first installment is all set to open in theaters on March 26th, 2021. For a while, the upcoming movie was one of the only productions that was able to keep on schedule during the pandemic, thanks to technology allowing for remote working. Producer Jeff Hermann says, "Apart from just a few weeks of figuring out how to get the technology in place quickly to make it possible, it was mostly a pretty smooth transition."

In the sequel to the Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers-Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little brother Ted (Alec Baldwin)-have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again... and inspire a new family business. Marsden takes over for Tobey Maguire as the elder Templeton brother in The Boss Baby: Family Business.

In the sequel, Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who's at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. The trailer even shows off hundreds of baby ninjas. Jeff Hermann notes, "It's a much bigger movie. The fact we have hundreds of ninjas chasing Boss Baby down a hallway in the trailer is a little bit of a tease of what you're going to see in this movie."

The Boss Baby: Family Business gets even deeper into the family business as baby Tina reveals that she's a top secret agent for BabyCorp. She's on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters. Jeff Herman also revealed that Alec Baldwin's character is "more derived from his character on 30 Rock, I would say, than anything he has done recently on Saturday Night Live. Alec is very careful about that in creating his character."

Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim's parents in The Boss Baby: Family Business. Building on the success of the first installment, which earned more than $500 million worldwide, the sequel is directed by returning filmmaker Tom McGrath and is produced by Jeff Hermann. You can check out the trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business above, thanks to the Peacock Kids YouTube channel.