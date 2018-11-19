STXfilms, a division of STX Entertainment, and Lakeshore Entertainment announced today that their The Boy 2, introduced for the first time at the AFM, has been sold out for all of international. Highlights include Entertainment (UK & Ireland), Sun (Spain & LatAm), Lucky Red (Italy), The Searchers (Benelux), Koch (Germany & Austria), MGN (CIS), Vertical (Eastern Europe) and JBG (Australia & New Zealand).

The film is a follow-up to horror aficionado William Brent Bell's box office hit The Boy (2016). Many of these distributors enjoyed the success of the first film and are returning to participate in this timely sequel.

Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Logan Lucky, Dawson's Creek) leads the cast as "Liza," with Christopher Convery (Gotham, The Girl in the Spider's Web) to co-star as her son "Jude."

Written by Stacey Menear, who also penned its predecessor, The Boy 2 will be produced by Lakeshore's Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee. Principal photography will begin in Victoria, British Columbia on January 14th, 2019.

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into the estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

At just 10 years old, Convery is firmly establishing himself as a rising new talent, who will next be seen playing 'August Balder' in The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018), starring alongside Claire Foy and Claes Bang. His previous TV credits include his recurring role as Martin in season 4 of Fox's Gotham (2017), Netflix's Haters Back Off! (2017) and NBC's The Blacklist: Redemption (2017). He also appeared as 'Young Charlie' in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots from 2016 until 2017.

Following their recent collaborations on Pierre Morel's action-thriller Peppermint, starring Jennifer Garner, and the romantic drama Adrift, starring Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley, STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment continue their successful partnership with The Boy 2. STX Entertainment, which is co-producing with Lakeshore, will distribute in the US, having jointly handled international sales with Lakeshore.

