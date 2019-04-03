This July we will be hit with the continuing tales of Brahms Heelshire and his creepy doll in director William Brent Bell's upcoming sequel The Boy II starring Katie Holmes and Ralph Ineson. And today we have word that the movie will not be called merely The Boy 2 after all. During this week's CinemaCon, the powers that be behind the scenes of the teen horror follow-up have announced that the film will now be going by the official title Brahms: The Boy II. Not sure why the studio and or the filmmakers decided this was a better title than The Boy II or hell even The Boy Returns, but maybe the title change will make a bit more sense after we witness the final film this summer.

I can't help but be intrigued by this new film. Mostly because of how the original movie ended. And if I need to go ahead and say this, I'm about to get into some spoilers. So if you haven't seen the original film, you might want to turn your eyes away until the next paragraph. Okay, that out of the way, yeah, I can't quite figure out where the filmmakers plan to take this new movie. After all, the first film revealed that Brahms was still alive and doing relatively well hiding in the walls of his mansion home. Will Brahms still be hiding in the walls in this new film? Or hell maybe this is a prequel in disguise... that could be interesting... I guess we'll see this summer!

Katie Holmes (Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Batman Begins) will be leading this new film as Liza with Ralph Ineson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Witch) joining her as a character named Joseph. Owain Yeoman (Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) joins the party as Holmes's husband Sean, and Christopher Convery (The Girl in the Spider's Web, Gotham) rounds out the cast as Holmes and Yeoman's young son, Jude.

While the name William Brent Bellmight not be a horror-household-name just yet, the man is no slouch when it comes to his contributions to the horror genre. His current resume includes films such as Stay Alive with Frankie Muniz and Milo Ventimiglia, The Devil Inside with Fernanda Andrade and Simon Quarterman, and Wer with A.J. Cook and Brian Scott O'Connor under his belt as well. Brahms: The Boy II is obviously the sequel to Brent Bell's original 2016 fright flick The Boy starring Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Whiskey Cavalier) and Rupert Evans (Hellboy, The Canal).

Brent Bell returns to direct Brahms: The Boy II from a screenplay by Stacey Menear, who is best known for penning the script for the original film. Matt Berenson, Roy Lee, Gary Lucchesi, Tom Rosenberg, and Jim Wedaa will serve as producers on the film, under their Lakeshore Entertainment banners, with Michael McKay, Eric Reid, and Jackie Shenoo serving as the movie's executive producers. STX Entertainment is producing and distributing the film, which is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019. This update comes to us via Exhibitor Relations over on Twitter.