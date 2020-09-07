Part of the fascination of Amazon's The Boys is seeing just how depraved the superheroes on the show can be, in stark contrast to the righteous figures headlining DC and Marvel movies. With season 2 of The Boys, a new superhero has entered the equation named Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, who in a surprise twist is revealed to be a white supremacist. In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed why the deceptively charming Stormforont's true nature was kept hidden from audiences.

"We sort of intentionally misdirected that in the beginning [of Season 2] for the frankly disturbing reason that, if you look at a lot of nationalism and white supremacy these days, it's online. It couches itself in very savvy, friendly terms to attract young people. And we wanted to reflect that, because hate doesn't come at you with a big neon sign that says, 'Hey, we're hate.' They come at you in pretty insidious and attractive packages because they know how social media works. So we wanted a character that when you first met her you'd be like, 'Oh, wow. What a free thinker. She's so attractive and interesting.' And then you sort of reveal that she's peddling the same s-t that people have been peddling for a thousand years."

Of course, while Stormfront may be vying for the position of the show's new big bad, first she will have the original top dog in that department to contend with, which is Homelander, played by Antony Starr, the leader of the superpowered team The Seven. The psychopathic superhuman is used to getting his way and having everyone kowtowing to his every whim. Now that Stormfront is here, and has no intention of bending the knee before Hamelander, Starr believes it is only a matter of time before a showdown occurs between the two 'heroes'.

"I think most people should think she's worse and it all becomes very clear as the season goes. She really is such a big threat for Homelander and she's definitely, because of the way she comes in, she's a whole new kettle of fish for him. She doesn't respect him and she puts him publicly on the spot right off the bat. So she's a whole new group of issues for him to deal with and he's gotta come up with a new approach and fast."

Adapted from Garth Ennis' comic book series of the same name, The Boys tells the tale of a group of superheroes who present a shiny exterior before the world, while secretly indulging in every twisted vice their superpowers allow them. Against this group stands a coterie of ordinary humans led by Billy Butcher, a government agent nursing a personal vendetta against supers.

After a critically acclaimed first season, the second season of The Boys was recently released by Amazon, with a third season already greenlit, and filming expected to start next year. This news comes from The Wrap.