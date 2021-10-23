Eric Kripke, who brought The Boys to the small screen as the creator of the live-action TV series adaptation of the comic book of the same name, has weighed in on the tragic accident on the set of Rust. On Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin was using a prop gun assumed to be loaded with blanks when a projectile was discharged from the barrel. Director Joel Souza was wounded and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Just recently, Jensen Ackles had boarded the cast of Rust. The news came shortly after the Supernatural actor wrapped up his work on the third season of The Boys. Acknowledging Ackles and the rest of the Rust team, Kripke spoke about how the incident is his "worst nightmare," something many other filmmakers can identify with. He also called for getting rid of guns with blanks on movie and TV sets, making a pledge to start with his own.

Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins' family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of "Rust." I'm so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me? — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 22, 2021

The Boys VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet responded, "I'm with you! And I'll be doing those muzzle flashes! I also don't understand why a totally fake handgun with spring loaded kick, a slide, shell discharge, vapor smoke, and an LED flash light hasn't been invented for filming yet. There's stuff kinda like this, but not this exactly... should be industry standard."

Police are currently investigating the incident and not all of the facts are yet clear. Many people have expressed their anger over the tragedy, arguing that it's ridiculous for something like this to happen again after a similar incident with Brandon Lee in 1993. Director James Gunn, who also referred to what happened as his "worst nightmare," stressed that the tragedy wouldn't have happened if everyone involved had been properly following safety protocols.

"The rules were changed after Brandon died," Gunn said in a tweet. "Sadly, more rules will not help if the rules aren't followed, which is usually how accidents happen on set. Producers, directors, actors & entire crews need to be hardcore about making sure all safety protocols are followed at all times... There is no way what happened yesterday on Rust could have happened if every single person followed the rules. That's not me placing blame at any individual's doorstep; I don't know all the facts. But with everyone following proper protocol it could not have occurred."

In his own statement, a distraught Alec Baldwin said of the incident, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Whether what happened on Thursday brings about additional changes remains to be seen and may depend upon what is uncovered during the police investigation. One thing that's certain is that a talented, beloved person is dead with a family in mourning, and however this came to be, it should not have happened.