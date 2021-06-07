Jensen Ackles' look as Soldier Boy in season 3 of The Boys has finally been revealed. Over the past several weeks, Ackles has posted various teases of his imminent debut on the popular Amazon superhero series. Those have mostly consisted of images of Ackles on the set showing off his new bushy beard, but not until now have we gotten a full photo of him in costume. You can take a look at the new image below.

"He's the f'n Captain now, America," a tweet from The Boys reads, along with the full costume reveal.

The Boys comic book readers will immediately notice that the Jensen Ackles incarnation of Soldier Boy looks very different. A Captain America parody character, Soldier Boy looks more ready to hit the frontlines of the war to fight alongside American soldiers, and less like the more colorful version of the character depicted in the comics. Ackles' beard isn't quite as full as it has been in recent set photos, which is in line with the notion that Soldier Boy has been retired for some time. Does this mean season 3 will see him coming out of retirement to fight crime with The Seven?

In any case, Homelander (Antony Starr) may not be too thrilled to see Soldier Boy. Showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that Ackles' character is a far cry from the bumbling, subservient incarnation that was introduced in the original comics. In fact, as Vought's first Supe, who Kripke says is basically the "John Wayne" of the superhero world, Soldier Boy may even pose the biggest threat yet to the similarly patriotic Homelander. He also reminds Supernatural fans not to come in expecting Ackles to be a good guy.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I'll say that!" Kripke told Variety. "In the comics he's mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we're writing him in this, we're getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he's like John Wayne: He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history."

He added: "He's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time."

The Boys follows a ragtag group of vigilantes working together to keep corrupt superheroes from abusing their abilities. It became a big hit when it first premiered on Amazon in 2019, and last year's second season has only made the show even more popular. There's a great deal of excitement surrounding Ackles' introduction into the series, so season 3 may skyrocket The Boys in popularity even further.

There isn't yet a release date for season 3 of The Boys, although it's expected to hit Amazon Prime sometime later this year. In the meantime, fans can go back and stream the original two seasons at any time on the platform. A spinoff series spoofing X-Men about college-age superheroes in training is also in development. The first look at Soldier Boy comes to us from The Boys on Twitter.