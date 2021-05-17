After rising to fame as the fan favorite character Kumiko on the Amazon series The Boys, IMDb has presented Karen Fukuhara with the IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award. The IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are among the most popular performers on IMDbPro's STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views pulled in by each particular name from the website's more than 200 million monthly visitors.

Karen Fukuhara was given the IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter award on May 15 as a part of Identity Festival 2021, an event celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Held virtually this year, Identity featured various performances and segments from the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. This was all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Pacific Bridge Arts' scholarship programs and the Gold House and GoFundMe's AAPI Community Fund.

"Thank you so much to all of the fans who made this award possible because you visited IMDb to learn more about my work and some of the incredible projects I've been so fortunate to be a part of - this is very special to me," Fukuhara said of the honor. "I'm also thrilled to be receiving this award as part of Identity Fest, which helps raise awareness for so many important organizations supporting artists in the API community."

IMDb's Jacqueline Lyanga also said of Fukuhara: "Entertainment fans and professionals turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about the stars of their favorite shows and movies, allowing us to chart the meteoric rise of breakout talent like Karen Fukuhara. We congratulate her as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and are thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of the API community with our support of this year's Identity Festival by creating original videos that bring the festival experience to our 200 million monthly visitors around the world."

Currently, Fukuhara is working on the third season of The Boys after the prior two seasons impressed fans and critics alike. She has been featured since the first season and has since been established as one of its most popular stars. Along with playing Kumiko on The Boys, Fukuhara is also known for her role as Katana in Suicide Squad. Also a voiceover artist, the fan favorite actress has also voiced Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princess of Power, Kipo Oak in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and Sewer Queen in Craig of the Creek.

"My first IMDb credit was playing Kitana in Suicide Squad," Fukuhara said in her acceptance speech. "I learned a lot from being on set there. Watching Will Smith be hilarious, and his treatment of his fellow actors as well as crew members was inspiring."

Previous IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award recipients include Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård, and Olivia Wilde. This also follows Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page recently garnering the IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award, with past recipients of that award including Bill Skarsgård, Brie Larson, John David Washington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun, and Anya Chalotra. Big congrats go out to Kumiko for earning her award this weekend, which is certainly just a sign of all that's yet to come from the popular actress. This news comes to us from BusinessWire.