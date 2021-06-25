The Boys cast has added Laurie Holden in a recurring role for its upcoming third season. Just recently, it was announced that actors Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva had been cast in superhero roles for season 3. It's now being reported that Holden has joined the cast as well, and she will be playing Crimson Countess.

Holden is particularly well-known for her portrayal as the zombie apocalypse survivor Andrea in the first three seasons of +The Walking Dead. The actress is also known for her recurring roles on The X-Files, The Shield, The Magnificent Seven, The Americans, and Proven Innocent. She has also appeared in movies like The Majestic, Silent Hill, Fantastic Four,The Mist, Dumb and Dumber To, Pyewacket, and Arctic Dogs.

As with the other recently-added cast members, Holden joins The Boys after the production on season 3 has already surpassed the halfway point. While they'll be featured in a limited capacity, Jensen Ackles joins the season in a main role as the superhero Soldier Boy. Ackles has previously been shown in various images posted from the set, revealing that the Supernatural star has grown out his beard. A look at him in his Soldier Boy outfit has also been revealed online.

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Developed for Amazon Prime Video by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who serves as writer and executive producer, the show follows a group of misfit vigilantes banding together to help prevent corrupt superheroes from abusing their powers. Filled with bloody violence and dark comedy, the series serves as a spoof of modern superhero movies and television shows, and many of the characters are directly inspired by Marvel and DC fan favorites.

Starring in the series as part of the titular vigilante group are Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Karen Fukuhara as Kumiko, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as Frenchie. The superhero cast includes Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as the Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Aya Cash as Stormfront.

It would seem that the series will not be wasting any time at all before the guts hit the fan in season 3. Teasing what's to come in the season 3 premiere, Kripke suggested that it will include a scene that's definitely never been shown before on the small screen, and very well could be the most insane moment ever depicted in any television series. That will certainly get the mind racing, especially after all we've seen from the show before.

"Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done," Kripke recently told Deadline. "Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

He added: "Every episode we do really get to show the audience something they've probably never seen before. And that's exciting. How often on a TV show do you get to say that?"

The Boys doesn't have a release date yet set for the third season, but it seems likely to arrive sometime later this year. Until then, fans can watch the first two seasons on Amazon Prime Video. This news comes to us from Deadline.