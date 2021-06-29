The Boys has just added three new names to its cast of murderous superheroes. With production past the halfway point on the show's upcoming third season, there has been a lot of attention on series newcomer Jensen Ackles joining the cast as Soldier Boy. Now, it's been reported that the show has also added Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva.

Sean Patrick Flanery, who is particularly well known for co-starring with Norman Reedus in The Boondock Saints and its sequel, will reportedly play the superhero Gunpowder. He is the only one of the three new characters originally featured in The Boys comic book series, though he was briefly featured as a minor antagonist. Along with Boondock Saints movies, Flanery is also known for playing Indiana Jones in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and had a recurring role on Stephen King's Dead Zone.

Wechsler, meanwhile, will play an original character called Blue Hawk. Nothing else has been revealed about the character beyond his name, though it sounds like it will be an airborne superhero in a blue outfit. The actor is best known for his roles as Kyle Valenti on Roswell and Jack Porter on Revenge. More recently, he has been featured in recurring roles on Chicago PD and Shades of Blue.

Lastly, Villanueva is on board to play Supersonic. Another new character not seen in the comic books, there isn't much known about Supersonic, though there is speculation that he is an ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty's Starlight. The character's abilities haven't been revealed but it's easy to make guesses based on his name. Villanueva is known for his roles on Law & Order: True Crime-The Menendez Murders, The Resident, and Nancy Drew.

Plenty has been revealed about Jensen Ackles' new character Soldier Boy, a patriotic superhero that spoofs Captain America. He is inspired by a superhero of the same name from the original comics, though it comes with some major differences to his personality. Soldier Boy is presented as bumbling and cowardly in The Boys comic books, but series showrunner Eric Kripke has suggested that Ackles' version will pose a serious threat to Antony Starr's Homelander.

"He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history," Kripke previously told Variety, referring to Soldier Boy as the "John Wayne" of superheroes. "And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time."

Fans can expect big things in season 3, and it won't take long for things to get crazy. Kripke has also suggested that the season 3 premiere will include something that's never been seen before and just might be the most insane scene ever shown on television.

"Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done," Kripke recently told Deadline. "Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

The Boys is currently filming, and while we expect the new season to arrive sometime this year, an official premiere date hasn't yet been set. In the meantime, fans can stream the first two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.