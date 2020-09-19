Possibly the biggest controversy to hit the comic book movie genre in the past decade had to do with 2017's Justice League, which Zack Snyder was directing before Warner Bros. kicked him off the project and replaced him with Joss Whedon to remake the whole thing, leading to the three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement. The second season of The Boys recently referenced that controversy by hinting at rewrites of an in-universe superhero movie called Dawn of the Seven by someone named Joss. In an interview with Collider, the series showrunner Eric Kripke weighed in on the reference, and whether it is making some sort of a statement about the whole 'Snyder cut' issue.

"We weren't making any particular comment. I have no particular opinion on any version of any cut of any superhero movie. It's just more that Joss is the most well-known name of a guy who writes and rewrites superhero movies. And so, we tipped our hat to Joss Whedon. I'm a huge Joss Whedon fan. Buffy's one of the best shows ever made."

So it seems Kripke is not interested in taking any sides over the whole controversy, which is far from over. Even though the 'Snyder cut' of Justice League will be coming to HBO Max next year, the uproar over Joss Whedon's time spent working on the film back in 2017 has been placed back under the spotlight thanks to Ray Fisher.

Ray Fisher played Cyborg in the superhero movie, and after Zack Snyder's Justice League was officially announced for next year, Fisher took to Twitter to accuse Whedon of 'gross and abusive behavior' on the sets of the movie, and Warner Bros. of enabling his behavior.

The matter gained so much attention that Warner Media was forced to announce a third-party investigation of the whole matter. But That did not satisfy Fisher either, who claimed the third-party investigators were not neutral but rather working for Warner. Things became even more complicated after Fisher's Justice League co-star Jason Momoa jumped to his defense, and criticized Warner in the process for lying to the public about the entire affair.

Whatever opinions Kripke may have about the whole thing, his 'rewrites by Joss' joke in The Boys proves the showrunner is very well aware of what is going on within the superhero genre that his series satirizes. Apart from taking potshots at Warner, The Boys has been exploring various aspects of society and pop culture with its latest season, including misinformation in the digital age, propaganda masquerading as journalism, and public perception of celebrities.

