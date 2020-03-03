The first season of The Boys was a ratings and critical success for Amazon Prime, adapting Garth Ennis's comic series to explore a world where having powers has turned superheroes into hedonistic psychopaths. Discussing the upcoming second season of the show at a C2E2 panel, series lead Karl Urban promised an appearance by his character Billy Butcher's pitbull Terror.

"You're gonna love season two. If you love Terror, you'll love season two. Terror definitely makes an appearance."

Terror was a prominent part of The Boys comics from the start. He was Billy's pet and the character that Billy showed the most affection for. Terror, in turn, was devoted to Billy, following him around on all his missions. Somehow, Billy had trained Terror to hump anything on command, a trick he used to humiliate supers and antagonize The Seven.

Terror's death at the hands of a super was a breaking point for Billy in the comics, causing him to go full-on scorched Earth against the entire superhero community in revenge, which lead to the murder of Jack from Jupiter and an escalation of tensions that nearly led to all-out war between The Seven and Billy's crew.

In the first season of The Boys, Terror was noticeably absent from the show. Amazon Prime Series showrunner Eric Kripke had explained there was a simple reason why Terror was not included: it is incredibly difficult to work with animals on a show set and try to make them follow directions. Add in all the green screens, stunt setup and CGI machinery that was required to film the first season of The Boys, and Kripke frankly admitted the thought of adding an animal to the mix, running around the set and getting in everyone's way was too much for him.

But now it seems fans will finally get to see Terror united with his master Karl Urban on-screen. It remains to be seen whether the animal will be a big part of the storyline for the upcoming season, or will simply make a cameo to honor his role in the comics.

The Boys show has not shied away from making major changes to the storyline from the comics in their adaptation. So it would not be a stretch to imagine they could do away with the entire 'Terror and Jack from Jupiter' story arc and find some other way to make things even more personal between Billy Butcher and the main antagonist of the series, Homelander.

One major element that draws Billy and Homelander together in a major way going forward was already introduced at the end of the first season of The Boys when it was revealed (Spoilers!) that Billy's presumed-dead wife Becca had been secretly raising Homelander's son, who is also superpowered.

Thus the emotional struggle for Billy in the second season will presumably be to accept the fact that his beloved wife is the mother of a super, a category of people he hates, who's father is his mortal enemy. No wonder Billy will need the emotional support of his faithful pitbull in the coming days. This news comes from ComicBook.com,