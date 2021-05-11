Now sporting a rather bushy beard, Jensen Ackles has revealed a sneak peek at how he'll appear as Soldier Boy in The Boys season 3. After co-starring with Jared Padalecki as the Winchester brothers on the popular sci-fi series Supernatural for 15 years, Padalecki's next big role will see him joining the violent, satirical superhero series that debuted on Amazon Prime in 2019. He'll be playing Soldier Boy, an overly patriotic superhero that serves as a Captain America parody.

In a new photo from the set posted to Instagram, Jensen Ackles shows off his new appearance. He is now bearded with much longer hair, looking a lot different compared to the last time we saw him on the Supernatural finale. He's not in costume, so it's not exactly our first look at Ackles in character, but it does reveal how Soldier Boy may appear when he's not wearing the tights and fighting crime in the name of the United States. You can look at the Instagram post below.

"Just another day at the 'NEW' office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks," Ackles says in the caption.

Supernatural fans are stoked to see Ackles landing The Boys. His casting as Solider Boy also marks a reunion of sorts, as Supernatural creator Eric Kripke also serves as showrunner for The Boys as well. While Ackles wasn't initially in consideration when the part of Soldier Boy was written into the plans for the show, a chance phone call made by the actor to Kripke at the time helped him realize Ackles was perfect for the part. After Ackles' casting was officially announced last year, Kripke teased what fans could expect with a statement.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream, to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," Kripke said. "I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

We can expect some differences between the live-action version of Soldier Boy and the original incarnation from the comic books. In the source material, Soldier Boy is depicted as a bit of a coward who's completely subservient to Homelander. Concerning the new incarnation played by Ackles, which already includes a very different look, Kripke has teased that Vought's first superhero may actually be even more sinister, presenting a true threat to the leader of The Seven.

"He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history," Kripke told Variety last fall. "And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time."

A release date hasn't been set for season 3 of The Boys, but the new episodes are expected to arrive sometime this year. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons on Amazon Prime video. This news comes to us from Jensen Ackles on Instagram.