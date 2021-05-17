Karen Fukuhara says to expect "lots of blood" as well as "lots of heart" in the upcoming third season of the violent superhero series The Boys. Since the start of the hit Amazon series, Karen Fukuhara has been portraying the role of Kumiko, aka The Female. Though Kumiko is completely mute, she has since broken out as one of the most popular characters from the show.

Because the role has made her so popular with fans, Fukuhara was recently presented with the IMDB Fan Favorite STARmeter Award at Identity Fest 2021. In her acceptance speech, which can be watched below, Fukuhara thanks the fans for putting her in that position. She also pays tribute to the other actors from the Asian American and Pacific Islander who helped "pave the way for our generation," naming some of her favorites as Ming-Na Wen, Ken Watanabe, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Oh.

Because Karen Fukuhara is currently working on the third season of The Boys, she also addressed what was to come in season 3. Though she can't offer any specific information, the Kumiko actress did provide this small tease of what fans can expect in the third season. Backing up previous comments from co-star Laz Alonso, Fukuhara also suggests that the new season will be quite bloody, though she seems to suggest it will have a softer side to it as well.

"Can I share anything fun about the upcoming season of The Boys? I can't. I would get into a lot of trouble if I shared anything, but... lots of blood, and lots of heart."

A satirical take on superhero fiction, The Boys was developed by Erip Kripke, inspired by the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It follows a group of vigilantes whose goal is to keep corrupt superheroes in check. Fukuhara's Kumiko is a part of the team alongside Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso).

On the superhero side of things, the Boys' biggest adversaries would be The Seven, a Justice League-like team of superheroes who keep their dark sides secret from the public. The team is led by Homelander (Antony Starr) and is also made up of Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Aya Cash joined the group as Stormfront in season 2, but her future on the series remains unclear following the events of the season 2 finale.

Season 3 brings in Supernatural star Jensen Ackles to play Soldier Boy, a Captain America parody character. He recently revealed his new look as the character in a behind-the-scenes image released online. Kripke has hinted that Soldier Boy will be even more dastardly than Homelander, so we could very well end up seeing him tussle with Kumiko and the Boys in season 3. A release date hasn't yet been set, but the show is expected to return on Amazon Prime later this year. This news comes to us from IMDb.