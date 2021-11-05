Meet Crimson Countess, another Supe fans will be introduced to in the third season of the hit Prime Video series The Boys. After launching in 2019, The Boys has had to excellent seasons with more anticipation than ever building for season 3. The new episodes will include several new Supes for Billy Butcher and the crew to keep an eye on, and among them will be The Walking Dead alum Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess. Get your first look at her below.

The image was shared on Twitter by The Boys' official account. Retweeting the photo, Laurie Holden also wrote on Twitter, "Time for some Payback! I can't wait for the world to see Crimson Countess in action. Tune in to VNN on Sunday for a preview."

VNN refers to Vought News Network, a fictional in-universe news station for The Boys in the vein of Fox News or CNN. This fake news show has been putting out clips in the style of news stories to tease upcoming storylines in the show's third season. Holden's tease makes it clear that her Crimson Countess character will be featured in the next VNN update that will be released this weekend. For now, the first look photo does provide a good look at Holden in the role, and she does look great.

Also joining The Boys in season 3 will be Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Vought's very first superhero. Though he has the youthful appearance of Ackles, made possible by the compound V in his body, Soldier Boy has been around for decades in this universe, seen by the masses as basically the "John Wayne" of superheroes. The show has previously released a look at Ackles in costume as Soldier Boy as well.

Other newcomers coming into The Boys for season 3 include Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Nick Wechsler, with the three respectively playing Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk. Frances Turner, Kristin Booth, and Jack Doolan have also joined the cast. They will of course be joining the show's current Supe actors including Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), and Chace Crawford (The Deep).

Of course, expect Billy Butcher and the "Boys" to be back as well. Karl Urban is back in that role alongside the show's other main stars Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko). Colby Minifie will also return as Ashley, but after what happened in season 2, it's unclear if we'll see Aya Cash back as Stormfront, or what condition she will be in.

There isn't a release date yet set for The Boys season 3. The show has already wrapped filming and is currently in post-production, so let's hope a release date, or even some sneak peek footage, isn't too far behind. For now, fans can go back and watch the first two seasons of the series streaming on Prime Video. The first look at Laurie Holden debuting in The Boys as Crimson Countess comes straight from the official account for The Boys on Twitter.