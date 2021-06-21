The Boys will not be wasting any time getting to the insanity when season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime. Currently, the third season is in production, and while we know some of the new storylines will be inspired by the comics, plot details aren't exactly clear. What's apparent is that the creative team has something very big in store to kick off the new season, and whatever the mysterious scene happens to be, it's even left showrunner Eric Kripke feeling stunned after watching the footage.

"Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we're doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we've ever done, it's got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone's ever done," Kripke recently told Deadline. "Maybe it won't work. Who knows? But I'm just so high on this gag that we're pulling off. And it's certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that's really exciting."

To so easily call this scene the "craziest" thing they've done so far is really saying something. After all, this is a show that's already included scenes like a Supe killing her landlord with her superpowers during sex, a boat crashing through a whale, and a superhero doppelganger trying to seduce the real Homelander. It looks like all of this will seem like no big deal after we see what the season 3 premiere has in store, at least if it's really as shocking as Kripke suggests.

It's previously been confirmed that season 3 will include the infamous "Herogasm" storyline from the original comic books. Without getting into the NSFW details, the story involves a superhero orgy, and it's certainly not something you'd ever see in a Marvel or DC movie. This will not be the shocking moment from the season premiere in question, as it was also revealed that "Herogasm" will be adapted in the sixth episode of the season. This means fans will just have to speculate for now over what might be happening in the premiere.

Shocking moments aside, what's really gotten many fans especially excited for the new season is the addition of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles to the cast. He will be playing the role of Soldier Boy, Vought's first superhero, serving as essentially a spoof of patriotic superheroes like Captain America. Ackles has previously posted photos of himself from the set, showing off his brand new beard grown for the part. A first look at him in the Soldier Boy costume has also been revealed, which has gotten many fans excited. Because Kripke teased that Soldier Boy might be worse than Homelander, perhaps he'll be involved in the shocking start of season 3?

A release date hasn't yet been set for the third season of The Boys, but given how well production seems to be moving along, it's likely we'll see season 3 premiere later this year. In the meantime, fans can go back and watch the first two seasons anytime on Amazon Prime Video.