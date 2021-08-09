While we eagerly await a trailer, Amazon Prime is slowly teasing The Boys season 3 with some viral marketing depicting news segments which fill some of the gaps between the second and third seasons. Bringing you the latest news from the world of Vought, the segment tackles such important issues as, is Starlight headed for a supernova? Making Waves: Deep's bombshell allegations about Church of the Collective. And finally, Wall They've Got: Homelander fans stand up against super-terrorists.

Reporting from within the hyper-violent, superhero-inhabited world of The Boys, the latest segment finds Vought International's YouTube channel providing several updates regarding the lives of Starlight, The Deep, Queen Maeve, A-Train, and more, and even confirming the return of Starlight's ex-boyfriend Supersonic, formerly known as Drummer Boy.

Due to be played by Miles Gaston Villanueva, the comics depict Drummer Boy as the co-leader of the superhero team Young Americans alongside Starlight. The pair are happily enjoying a deeply religious, non-sexual relationship, which, this being the world of The Boys comes crashing down when Starlight catches Drummer Boy partaking in some carnal delights with fellow teammate, Holy Mary. No doubt several of these elements will be used in the adaptation.

Coming courtesy of Amazon Prime, The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: The Seven, Vought International's premier superhero team, and the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control.

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as the titular vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell as members of the "Seven", The Boys has been met with critical acclaim for its unorthodox, satirical approach to the superhero genre.

The second season of The Boys wraps up in a more climactic manner than usual, with the villain of the piece, the superpowered Homelander, doing something unspeakable while looking at the city skyline. Since the beginning, Homelander has been a tornado of narcissm and violence, but according to actor Antony Starr, things are going to get even worse. "There are two words that Eric has said to me about Season 3," Starr has since revealed regarding the direction of the third series. "His description for Homelander Season 3 was, 'Two words, homicidal maniac.' That's all I know."

Mother's Milk actor Laz Alonso has also recently teased the madness that will befall The Boys in season 3 saying, "I'll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood - that's one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

Both seasons of The Boys are now available to watch in its entirety on Amazon Prime. As for the third season, it's possible the series could air in late 2021, though under current circumstances it is much more likely that fans won't see The Boys return to screen until sometime in 2022.