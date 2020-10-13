Homelander takes on the Avengers in a fan-edited scene from The Boys season 2 finale, and things don't turn out very well for Tony Stark and his pals. Debuting on Amazone Prime Video last year, The Boys has since become one of pop culture's most popular shows. Set in a world that satirizes superhero comic books and movies, most of the characters are parodies of actual heroes and villains from DC and Marvel Comics. That notably includes Homelander, a sinister version of Superman expertly played by actor Antony Starr.

Over the course of two seasons, we've seen just how dastardly Homelander can be, putting him among the most evil characters of the series. He would make a natural enemy for the superheroes that make up The Avengers: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and the Incredible Hulk (Bruce Banner).

YouTuber Gugga Leunnam clearly couldn't help but wonder how such a confrontation might turn out, and now we can see one possibility in the fan-edited video that digitally inserts the Avengers into The Boys. After dealing with the Avengers, Homelander also comes face to face with the MCU's most destructive supervillain in the closing moments of the video. Who knows how that skirmish would turn out, but you can't help but wonder what Homelander would think about Thanos' legendary finger-snap that took out half of the population.

You're certainly going to see many Marvel fans vehemently disagreeing with this proposed outcome. While the editing is spot-on, a look at the comments section on YouTube reveals several fans arguing that Homelander would have a much harder time with such an elite superhero team, especially when considering the power of Thor and a Hulked-out Bruce Banner. "It's a parody video so don't take it too serious," the video description reads, suggesting the video is only supposed to be fun and isn't trying to make some bold statement.

The Boys just recently wrapped up its second season on Amazon Prime Video, and fans are already dying for new episodes. Fortunately, it had already been given a renewal for season 3, and word is that production will begin sometime in early 2021. It probably won't include any of the Avengers actors seen in the video, but it will feature Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy --- a Captain America parody character. Ackles had previously auditioned to play Captain America in the MCU and turned down the role of Hawkeye in The Avengers.

Along with Starr as Homelander, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Kapon, Laz Alonso, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, and Aya Cash. Critics are also eating the series up, as the second season currently ranks at 97% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Showrunner Eric Kripke is hoping for at least five seasons, and as of now, you can watch the first two seasons of The Boys in their entirety on Amazon Prime Video. The Homelander vs. the Avengers video comes to us from Gugga Leunnam on YouTube.