The casts of The Brady Bunch and RuPaul's Drag Race are uniting to reimagine a classic episode of the famous comedy series. Dubbed Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, the special is set to premiere on the streaming platform Paramount+ on June 30, just as Pride Month comes to a close. The merger will see the season 2 episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" recreated with many Brady Bunch stars playing different roles.

In the special, Barry Williams (Greg Brady) will play Mike Brady, the father of his character from the original series. Other surviving cast members from The Brady Bunch that will return for new roles include Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady). Plumb will play "Lucy" with Olsen playing "Margie," though it's unclear who Knight and Lookinland will portray.

Meanwhile, the RuPaul's Drag Race talent will be taking on the roles of the other Brady family members. This includes Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady, Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady, Shea Couleé as Marcia Brady, Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady, BenDeLaCreme as Greg Brady, and Nina West as Alice. It's also been revealed that both Michelle Visage and RuPaul will make special appearances during the special.

"For so long, The Brady Bunch has represented the idyllic aspirational mixed family, but by mixing the stars of the original cast with the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, we have been able to remind folks of the true meaning and value of family," said World of Wonder EP Randy Barbato. "It's also thrilling for us to have the opportunity to showcase the talents of so many of the Drag Race girls, and to see their work alongside iconic actors! Hopefully, this project will help encourage folks to create even more opportunities for artists who don't always get called upon."

"What's important is the fact that these are two cultural phenomenons from two different generations I'm hopeful for younger fans of RuPaul's Drag Race who may or may not be familiar with The Brady Bunch, to get really excited over this," stated Nina West, who's playing Marcia. "I love seeing Black and brown people inserted into this narrative and to be playing Marcia Brady, who visually if we look at the two of us, are two complete opposites. It's just so exciting that I get to live out my full Marcia Brady. Who would not want to play her? She's the ultimate cool girl."

West added: "This show had a huge cultural impact on all of us. The language that we speak in this country and phrases came from this show that we still use today. And RuPaul's Drag Race is 100% the same thing. It's not just a television show, this is a cultural moment."

Utilizing a green screen, Lynda Tarryk directed the special with COVID-19 safety protocols in mind. If you want to check it out, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch will premiere on Paramount+ on June 30. You can read a lengthy interview with the cast to find out more information on the project at Variety.